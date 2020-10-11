PS5 will get this killer performance boost for backwards compatibility

Sony recently revealed a ton of details on the PS5's backwards compatibility, which will support almost all PS4 games and includes a Game Boost feature for better performance. And we now have an idea of how Game Boost will make your favorite PS4 games even better, thanks to Ghost of Tsushima developer Sucker Punch Productions.

The Sony games studio took to Twitter to confirm that using the PS5's Game Boost feature will allow you to enjoy the samurai action game at a smooth 60 frames per second (the PS4 version currently runs at 30 fps). Ghost of Tsushima is known for already having short load times, but Sucker Punch claims they'll be even better on PS5.

PS5 owners playing with Game Boost will see an extra option to allow frame rates up to 60FPS, and while loading speeds on the PS4 are already great, just wait until you see them on the PS5!October 9, 2020

While Sony first referenced the PS5's Game Boost functionality back in March, this is one of the first clear examples we've heard about how the feature will make PS4 games run more smoothly. In a PlayStation Blog post, Sony noted that PS4 games will see faster loading times and better or more stable framerates. The company also noted that games with dynamic resolution may see more consistent 4K fidelity.

We've already gotten a taste of how the Xbox Series X will enhance older games, as early hands-on previews revealed that titles such as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice can now run at a smooth 60 frames per second after being stuck closer to 30 fps on Xbox One X.

There's no word yet on how Game Boost will enhance other top PS4 exclusives and third-party games, but we sure would love to see titles such as The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4 and God of War running at a silky 60 fps. Fortunately, we shouldn't have to wait much longer to see our favorite PS4 games running at PS5, as the new console launches on November 12 in the U.S. and November 19 in the U.K.