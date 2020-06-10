Secret Samsung sale at Amazon gets you a Note 10 with Galaxy Watch for $949

Forget Amazon Prime Day. Amazon is offering spectacular deals on some of our favorite Samsung devices as part of its Samsung Week Sale.

For a limited time, Amazon is taking up to $300 off select Galaxy smartphones, earbuds, smartwatches, and more. This is the biggest collection of Samsung deals we've ever seen outside of a major holiday. In addition to discounts, Amazon is also offering bundles that save you as much as $200. Below we've highlighted a few Samsung deals worth noting.

Samsung Qi Wireless Charger Pad: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Samsung's official charging pad can wirelessly recharge any Qi-enable phone from the Note 10 to the iPhone 8. It can also charge your Galaxy Buds, Gear S3 or later smartwatches. It has a built-in cooling fan that keeps your devices cool as they charge. It comes with a wall charger and USB-C cable. View Deal

Galaxy Buds: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds are a great AirPods alternative for Android users. They're loaded with features, produce full sound, and offer a solid 6 hours of playtime on a single charge. They're $40 off and at their lowest price ever. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6: was $649 now $529 @ Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S6 is the best high-end Android tablet you can buy. It sports a bright and vivid Super AMOLED screen, and it's got a slot on its back panel for magnetically attaching its S Pen stylus, which is included. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Galaxy S20 w/ A50: was $1,299 now $999 @ Amazon

Want two Galaxy phones for the price of one? This deal gets you the Galaxy S20 and the A50 for just $999. The S20 alone costs $999, so you're basically getting the A50 (a $200 value) for free. The S20 is Samsung's current flagship with a 6.2-inch screen, Snapdragon 865 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 120Hz display. View Deal

Note 10 w/ Galaxy Watch: was $1,179 now $949 @ Amazon

The Note 10 is a beast of a phone. It packs a 6.3-inch display, a Snapdragon 855 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. This bundle also comes with a free Galaxy Watch Active2. The smartwatch can track your heart rate, monitor your sleep, and event detect your stress level. View Deal