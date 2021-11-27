Rams vs Packers live stream: How to watch NFL Week 12, odds and fantasy picks

The Rams vs Packers live stream has two of the NFL's best teams that have hit some bumps recently. The question is, which team will use this NFL live stream to get back on track?

Rams vs Packers channel, start time The Rams vs Packers live stream is Sunday (Nov. 28).

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free • Betting Odds — PK, over/under 48

The Rams (7-3) enter this game after taking their first back-to-back losses of the season. They fell to the Titans in week nine, 28-16 before falling to the 49ers in week 10, 31-10. Over their two-game skid quarterback Matthew Stafford has taken seven sacks and thrown four interceptions, his worst stretch of the season. L.A. will hope their bye week will act as a reset and allow them to get back on track.

The Packers (8-3) have lost two of three for the first time this season after last week's 34-31 loss to division rival Vikings. Despite the loss, Aaron Rodgers was on point. The three-time MVP threw four touchdowns while racking up 385 yards through the air. Rodgers has been dealing with a fractured toe that he has described as more painful than turf toe.

Stafford is no stranger to playing the Packers as he spent his career in Detroit prior to being traded to L.A. this past offseason. In 20 career starts against the Packers, Stafford is 7-13 with a mediocre 89.9 passer rating.

How to watch Rams vs Packers live stream from anywhere

Rams vs Packers live streams in the US

In the US, Rams vs Packers is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday (Nov 28).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Rams vs Packers live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Rams vs Packers.

Rams vs Packers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Rams vs Packers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Rams vs Packers live stream starts at 9:25 p.m. GMT Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Rams vs Packers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Rams vs Packers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.

Rams vs Packers fantasy picks and odds

Rams: Aside from just getting right in general over their bye week, the Rams are hoping that the time off allowed Odell Beckham Jr. to get acquainted with his new playbook. Beckham caught just two passes in his Rams debut in week 10. An improved OBJ or not, wide receiver Cooper Kupp is looking to keep his numbers up. He is tied with the Buccaneers' Mike Evans for most receiving touchdowns in the league with 10.

Packers: One wide receiver who broke out last week was Marquez Valdes-Scantling. He caught four passes for 123 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings. It was his first 100-plus-yard-game in over a calendar year. Davante Adams is coming off a two-touchdown game, while running back A.J. Dillion picked up 97 yards of total offense.

Betting: The Rams and Packers are a pick’em right now. The over/under is 48.