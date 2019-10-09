PS5 Could Get New PlayStation VR That's Wireless

It seems like Sony is cooking up a PlayStation VR 2 for the PS5 , which isn’t much of a surprise. But what is exciting is that the new headset will have transparent cameras and might even be wireless.

Discovered by LetsGoDigital , the Sony patent also details the headset with two front cameras, one rear camera and a pair of controllers with one camera each. According to LetsGoDigital, Sony Interactive Entertainment filed a patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on February 22 dubbed "Data processing," and the patent was approved on October 3, 2019.

The abstract in the patent reads: “A data processing device comprises a camera to capture successive images of an optically detectable indicator of a second data processing device; a location detector configured to detect a location of the data processing device; a data receiver to receive location information from the second processing device; and a processor to detect a mapping between the image location, in images captured by the camera, of the optically detectable indicator of the second data processing device and the detected location of the data processing device.”

All that mumbo jumbo seems to indicate that the cameras on the PSVR 2 are going to replace the PlayStation Camera that came with the original PSVR. In theory, it should make your movements more accurate. On top of that, the cameras in the front of the headset will allow you to see what’s going on around you, so everything will seem transparent.

Additionally, the patents show a photo with the headset without any wire, so it’s possible that this headset could be used wirelessly. The patent also discusses a wireless connection via Bluetooth as well as the headset being supplied with its own power supply and its own video and audio signal source.