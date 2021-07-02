Novak Djokovic vs Denis Kudla live stream — how to watch Wimbledon match online

Novak Djokovic vs Denis Kudla match time The Djokovic vs Kudla live stream is set to start at around 9:55 a.m. ET / 6:55 a.m. PT / 2:55 pm. GMT today (July 2).

In the U.S., Wimbledon is split between ESPN and the Tennis Channel, and you can get both via Sling TV Orange with Sports Extra. Sling starts as low as $10 for the first month thanks to a current sale. Both networks are included with Fubo (7-day free trial).

In the U.K., it's free with BBC iPlayer, but Brits traveling abroad will need a VPN such as Express VPN to watch like they're back home.

We're waiting to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Denis Kudla live stream today, as estimates for match time keep proving false. This is a third-round match between the favorite of the men's singles side of the tournament and yet another opponent he's previously crushed.

And the even-worse news for Kudla's chances is that he's yet to take a set from The Joker. In the round of 32 at the 2019 U.S. Open, Djokovic won 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. He did even better at that year's Wimbledon (in the round of 64): 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

So, we're guessing that Djokovic is likely to win again in three consecutive sets, even if his American opponent is a grass-court specialist. Sure, Kudla could take a set, but nobody's betting against the World's No. 1 — especially when Kudla is ranked No. 114.

So far, Wimbledon's been good for Djokovic, who dispatched South Africa's Kevin Anderson in three 6-3 sets in round 2 and the U.K.'s Jack Draper in four sets (4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2).

Kudla beat Spain's Andreas Seppi in three sets (6-2, 6-4, 6-2), but took all five to exit the first round against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

We'll find out what happens when the pair take to Wimbledon's Court One after the conclusion of the Sloane Stephens vs Liudmila Samsonova match. Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic vs Denis Kudla online:

Novak Djokovic vs Denis Kudla live streams in the UK are free

We have reason to be jealous of U.K. fans, who will get to see Novak Djokovic vs Denis Kudla live streams for free on the BBC. The match air-time is around 2:15 p.m. BST, give or take.

Where this match winds up is TBA, but options include BBC One, BBC Two and the Red Button, with BBC iPlayer there for anyone who isn't near an actual TV.

Anyone from the U.K. who wants to watch from abroad can get their hookup by using a VPN. How might you do that?

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Denis Kudla live streams with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch the Novak Djokovic vs Denis Kudla live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, and access the same streaming services you already paid for — which is a big deal when the BBC just gives it away for free.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

After signing up, you just download and install Express VPN on your laptop, phone or other device and select your home location's servers. Then, just boot up the streaming service of your choice, and enjoy Wimbledon like you're back home.

Novak Djokovic vs Denis Kudla live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Novak Djokovic vs Denis Kudla live stream starts at around 9:15 a.m. ET on Friday, July 2.

Wimbledon matches are on ESPN and the Tennis channel, where coverage begins daily at 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT. It's unclear which channel will have this specific match, we'll update when we learn more.

If you cut the cord, you can get both channels from Sling TV (via Sling Orange with Sports Extra) or Fubo TV's entry-level package. Both are on our best streaming services list, but tennis fans who also love basketball won't want to go with Fubo, as it doesn't have TNT.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and Tennis Channel in the Sling Orange package with the Sports Extra add-on. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Novak Djokovic vs Denis Kudla live streams in Canada

Tennis fans in Canada just need TSN for Novak Djokovic vs Denis Kudla live streams. The service can be subscribed to ala-carte or added to your package. TSN's streaming-only service starts at $19.99 CAD per month, a much better deal than its $4.99 CAD per day option.