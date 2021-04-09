Masters 2021 live stream: How to watch the Masters online

The second round of the Masters 2021 golf tournament takes place today (Friday, April 9), starting at 8 a.m. ET. The action continues on Saturday, with the final round on Sunday. In the U.S., ESPN is covering the first two rounds, while CBS and its services will have the final two days. And you can watch your country's coverage no matter where in the world you are by grabbing a VPN.
It's the pinnacle of the golfing year — and time to learn how to watch the Masters 2021. And trust us, you won't want to miss the action from the Augusta National, because based on the first round, it's going to be an excellent tournament.
Britain's Justin Rose currently leads the field by four shots, after shooting a superb seven-under-par 65 in the first round. He sits ahead of Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama, both on -3, while 2018 winner Patrick Reed is at -2 and 2015 champion Jordan Spieth lurks at -1. Shot of the day, though, belonged to Rory McIlroy, whose wayward drive at the seventh hole hit his own dad, Gerry, on the leg.
It'll be fascinating to see what happens among those iconic azaleas and super-fast greens from this point — which is why so many people will be wondering how to watch the Masters 2021 via a live stream.
The good news is that there are lots of ways you can tune in to a Masters live stream, wherever you are in the world. Here's how to watch the Masters 2021 live stream online.
How to watch the Masters 2021 anywhere via a VPN
Worried about how to watch the Masters 2021 if you're away from home and can't access your usual streaming services? Fear not — because you can still get the live streams with a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you've already paid for.
Not sure which is the best VPN for you? We've tested many different services and our favorite is ExpressVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well.
How to watch the Masters 2021: watch a Masters live stream in the US
If you're in the U.S. and want to know how to watch the Masters 2021 golf live stream, the simple answer is that you need ESPN and CBS. That's because they're splitting coverage between them, with ESPN having rounds 1 and 2 yesterday and today (Friday, April 9), while CBS will have the all-important rounds 3 and 4 on Saturday and Sunday (April 10-11).
If you already have those channels on cable then you're good: just head to the ESPN and CBS websites and log in with your cable credentials, and you'll be able to watch a live stream of their coverage online.
If you've cut the cord, you can watch the Masters 2021 via a live TV streaming service. We'd suggest looking at FuboTV, because it includes both ESPN and CBS in its starter plan. For a fee of $65, you get a whopping 122 channels including ABC, FOX and NBC, plus sports channels such as NFL Network, the Big Ten Network and the Golf Channel.
Alternatively, you could tune into the Masters 2021 live stream via ESPN Plus and CBS' new Paramount Plus streaming service. The former costs just $5.99 per month, while the latter is $5.99 with ads or $9.99 without. Just bear in mind that on ESPN Plus you'll only be able to see selected groups and holes, and that you'd need both services to catch all four rounds.
And don't forget, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't at home right now you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.
How to watch the Masters 2021: watch a Masters live stream in the UK
As is usually the way with the major golf tournaments, Sky Sports is the place to go to watch the Masters 2021 live stream in the U.K. If you don't already subscribe, you could sign up for the basic Sky package plus the Sky Sports Golf channel for £36 per month. Alternatively, you could go for the entire Sky Sports package starting from £43 per month.
If you don't want to commit to a lengthy contract, another option is to buy a Now Sports Pass. This will let you access all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with prices starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for a month.
How to watch the Masters 2021: watch a Masters live stream in Canada
If you're in Canada and want to know how to watch the Masters 2021, you'll find the golf on TSN (all four rounds) and CTV (the final two rounds only). If you want to watch the whole thing, a subscription to TSN Direct might make sense: you can pick it up for $7.99 a day or $19.99 a month.
How to watch the Masters 2021: watch a Masters live stream in Australia
Not sure how to watch the Masters 2021 in Australia? Golf fans Down Under can catch the Masters 2021 on Fox Sports, but it will also be shown on the new streaming platform Kayo Sports . As with the other options in our list, this can be accessed wherever you are by using one of the best VPN services.
2021 Masters leaderboard after Round 1
2021 Masters TV schedule (US)
Here's the schedule for the Masters 2021 golf tournament in the U.S.
Round 1 — Thursday, April 8: 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
- Round 2 — Friday, April 9: 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
- Round 3 — Saturday, April 10: 3-7 p.m. (CBS)
- Round 4 — Sunday, April 11: 2-7 p.m. (CBS)
Masters 2021 tee times and groups for Round 2
8:00 AM
Vijay Singh (Fiji)
Martin Laird (Scotland)
8:12 AM
Larry Mize
Jimmy Walker
Brian Gay
8:24 AM
Carlos Ortiz (Mexico)
Mackenzie Hughes (Canada)
Bernd Wiesberger (Austria)
8:36 AM
Mike Weir (Canada)
C. T. Pan (Chinese Taipei)
Robert MacIntyre (Scotland)
8:48 AM
Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain)
Matt Wallace (England)
Lanto Griffin
9:00 AM
Victor Perez (France)
Jason Kokrak
Marc Leishman (Australia)
9:12 AM
Fred Couples
Francesco Molinari (Italy)
*Charles Osborne
9:24 AM
Zach Johnson
Kevin Na
Gary Woodland
9:36 AM
Shane Lowry (Ireland)
Justin Rose (England)
Matt Kuchar
9:48 AM
Billy Horschel
Tyrrell Hatton (England)
Ryan Palmer
10:06 AM
Phil Mickelson
Tommy Fleetwood (England)
Scottie Scheffler
10:18 AM
Patrick Cantlay
Sungjae Im (Korea)
Matt Fitzpatrick (England)
10:30 AM
Adam Scott (Australia)
Bryson DeChambeau
Max Homa
10:42 AM
Tony Finau
Louis Oosthuizen (S. Africa)
Justin Thomas
10:54 AM
Jordan Spieth
Cameron Smith (Australia)
Collin Morikawa
11:06 AM
Michael Thompson
Hudson Swafford
11:18 AM
Sandy Lyle (Scotland)
Matt Jones (Australia)
Dylan Frittelli (S. Africa)
11:30 AM
Ian Woosnam (Wales)
Jim Herman
Stewart Cink
11:42 AM
Sebastian Munoz (Colombia)
Henrik Stenson (Sweden)
Robert Streb
11:54 AM
Bernhard Langer (Germany)
Will Zalatoris
*Joe Long (England)
12:12 PM
Brian Harman
Ian Poulter (England)
Brendon Todd
12:24 PM
Charl Schwartzel (S. Africa)
Si Woo Kim (Korea)
Corey Conners (Canada)
12:36 PM
Danny Willett (England)
Joaquin Niemann (Chile)
Kevin Kisner
12:48 PM
Jason Day (Australia)
Matthew Wolff
Cameron Champ
1:00 PM
Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)
Harris English
Abraham Ancer (Mexico)
1:12 PM
Bubba Watson
Brooks Koepka
Viktor Hovland (Norway)
1:24 PM
Sergio Garcia (Spain)
Webb Simpson
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (S. Africa)
1:36 PM
Dustin Johnson
Lee Westwood (England)
*Tyler Strafaci
1:48 PM
Xander Schauffele
Jon Rahm (Spain)
Rory Mcllroy (Northern Ireland)
2:00 PM
Patrick Reed
Daniel Berger
Paul Casey (England)
