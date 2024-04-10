Masters live stream 2024: How to watch online golf from Augusta National

The Masters at Augusta National in Georgia is the first Major golf tournament of 2024. World no.1 Scottie Scheffler is looking to win for a second time, but he faces competition from defending champion Jon Rahm, Grand Slam-seeker Rory McIlroy, and five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods. You can watch Masters live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

The Masters, founded in 1934, is the only men’s Major held on the same course each year – Augusta National. The course is renowned for its beauty and for its flamboyantly contoured greens. With no rough, the layout can be forgiving of poor drives, but those greens demand accurate approach play and deft putting.

Defending champion Rahm, who defected over the winter from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf for a reputed $500m signing in fee, is favorite to challenge Scheffler. But only three men have ever won back-to-back Masters: Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods.

World no.2 Rory McIlroy needs to win the Masters to become the sixth man to complete a career Grand Slam of all four Majors. However, he has been trying to complete this quartet since he won The Open Championship in 2014, the last year in which he won a Major.

Here's a complete guide to where to watch the 2024 Masters, including free streams, daily schedules and tee times.

FREE 2024 Masters live streams

Australians can stream every round of the 2024 Masters for FREE on 9Now. The service is free to sign up to.

Live U.S. coverage will be FREE on Masters.com.

If you're traveling abroad, you'll need a VPN to unblock your usual coverage when on the road. Details just below.

Watch 2024 Masters live streams from abroad

Masters live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the golf live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is NordVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home.

How to watch the Masters 2024 in your country

How to watch Masters 2024 live streams in the U.S. online and without cable

In the U.S., TV coverage of the 2024 Masters is split between ESPN and CBS.

The main live coverage on Thursday and Friday is on ESPN from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET.; CBS will be showing the action on Saturday from 3 p. m. to 7 p.m. ET and from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m on Sunday.

However, it's worth noting that Masters.com and the Masters app are providing FREE live coverage of each day's play, including featured groups. Use to VPN if you are traveling outside the States and find yourself geo-blocked.

ESPN+ and Paramount+ will also be showing live feeds of featured groups and selected holes throughout all four days.

And if you fancy a cable-free service, Sling TV carries ESPN while Fubo carries both CBS and ESPN.

Sling TV offers live TV packages that let you watch live golf, MLB, basketball, soccer and more. For a limited time, you can get your first month of Sling Orange with ESPN at half-price. That's as low as $20 per month and you can cancel at any time. Perfect for watching the 1st and 2nd rounds at the Masters.

If you love sports, you'll want to check out <a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Fubo . It's got a 7-day free trial, so you don't need to pay up front, and features dozens of channels including CBS, ESPN and the Golf Channel.

<a href="https://paramountplus.qflm.net/c/221109/175360/3065?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.paramountplus.com%2F" data-link-merchant="paramountplus.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners. With the Premium plan, you also get a live local CBS feed. You can try Paramount Plus with a <a href="https://paramountplus.qflm.net/c/221109/175360/3065?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.paramountplus.com%2F" data-link-merchant="paramountplus.com"" data-link-merchant="paramountplus.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">7-day free trial.

How to watch the Masters 2024 live streams in the U.K.

All four days of the Masters 2024 will be shown live on <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1584493&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sky.com%2Fshop%2Ftv%2Fsports%2Fcricket&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - sky.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Golf channel in the UK. Coverage starts at 2 p.m. BST on Thursday and Friday and 3 p.m. BST on Saturday and Sunday. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the golf on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1584493&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sky.com%2Fshop%2Ftv%2Fsports%2F&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - sky.com"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - sky.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - sky.com"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - sky.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">download a good VPN, as detailed above.

Where to watch Masters 2024 live streams in Canada

If you're in Canada and want to know how to watch the 88th Masters, you'll find the action on TSN+. A monthly subscription costs from $8, a three-month one from $12 and an annual one from $80. As well as the golf you can watch NFL, CFL, NBA, Formula 1 and tennis.

How to watch the Masters 2024 live streams in Australia

As mentioned above, golf fans can watch the 2024 Masters for free on 9Gem and the 9Now streaming service in Australia.

Coverage starts at 5 a.m. AEST each morning for rounds 1-3. You can also tune in on Fox Sports or Kayo Sports. Kayo costs $25 for Kayo One and $30 for Kayo Basic, after a 7-day free trial.

2024 Masters TV schedule

Here's the television broadcast schedule for the Masters 2024 golf tournament in the U.S. All times Eastern Daylight Time.

Round 1: Thursday, April 11 from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Round 2: Friday, April 12 from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Round 3: Saturday, April 13 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (CBS)

Round 4: Sunday, April 14 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. (CBS)

Selected tee times: Round 1

All times Eastern Daylight Time.

10:30 a.m. Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap

10:42 a.m. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

10:54 a.m. Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

1:24 p.m. Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

1:36 p.m. Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim

1:48 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala