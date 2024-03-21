IPL live stream: How to watch Indian Premier League 2024

The IPL live streams 2024 return with the first match of the season: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chennai. The home team are the defending champions and the joint most successful team in Indian Premier League history with five titles. Royal Challengers Bangalore are one of the four teams in this year’s competition to have never won the IPL.

Follow our guide below for where to watch IPL live streams 2024 from anywhere— and potentially for FREE with a VPN.

IPL live stream: 2024 TV schedule, dates ► Dates: Mar. 22 — May. 26

► Next match (Mar. 22): Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

► Times: 1 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 12 a.m (23rd) AEDT / 6.30 p.m. IST

• FREE — Jio Cinema(India)

• U.S. — Willow TV / Sling

• U.K. — Sky / Now

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The 17th Indian Premier League starts on March 22. Due to the forthcoming elections in India, only the first 21 fixtures have been released, but it is expected that the final will be held on May 26.

In all 74 matches will be played, 70 of them in the group stages. All 10 teams will play seven home and seven away fixtures, with the top four teams in the league going into the playoffs.

Although all 10 teams complete in one league, with one league table, they have been divided into two groups. Each team plays the teams from the other group twice, once home and once away, but play the sides in their own group only once.

Here's how to watch every ball of the IPL 2024 from anywhere.

Free IPL live streams 2024

Cricket fans in India can watch IPL live streams 2024 for FREE on JioCinema website and mobile app, as well as on the Sports18, the premium sports TV network from Viacom18 which also has the rights to all India's home matches until 2028.

But what if you aren't at home to catch the IPL live stream – and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country when you'd usually be able to watch the IPL for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch IPL 2024 on JioCinema from anywhere with a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

IPL live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket via your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the IPL live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

How to watch IPL live streams 2024 in the U.S.

IPL live stream 2024: $10 per month

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing IPL live streams in 2024 in the U.S.. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan.

How to watch IPL live streams 2024 in the UK

The IPL 2024 is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch IPL live streams 2024 in Australia

Fox Sports has live and exclusive coverage of the IPL in Australia, with a live stream available via Kayo Sports. New customers get a FREE 7-day trial. Kayo costs $25 for Kayo One and $30 for Kayo Basic. Again, you'll need to use a safe, reliable VPN to access Kayo Sports when traveling abroad.

IPL fixtures 2024

Mar. 22 : Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore (Chennai)

: Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore (Chennai) Mar. 23 : Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals (Mohali), Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Kolkata)

: Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals (Mohali), Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Kolkata) Mar. 24 : Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants (Jaipur)

: Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants (Jaipur) Mar. 25 : Royal Challengers Bangalore v Punjab Kings (Bengaluru)

: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Punjab Kings (Bengaluru) Mar. 26 : Chennai Super Kings v Gujarat Titans (Chennai)

: Chennai Super Kings v Gujarat Titans (Chennai) Mar. 27 : Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians (Hyderabad)

: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians (Hyderabad) Mar. 28 : Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals (Jaipur)

: Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals (Jaipur) Mar. 29 : Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders (Bengaluru)

: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders (Bengaluru) Mar. 30 : Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings (Lucknow)

: Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings (Lucknow) Mar. 31 : Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Ahmedabad), Delhi Capitals v Chennai Super Kings (Vizag)

: Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Ahmedabad), Delhi Capitals v Chennai Super Kings (Vizag) Apr. 1 : Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals (Mumbai)

: Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals (Mumbai) Apr. 2 : Royal Challengers Bangalore v Lucknow Super Giants (Bengaluru)

: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Lucknow Super Giants (Bengaluru) Apr. 3 : Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders (Vizag)

: Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders (Vizag) Apr. 4 : Gujarat Titans v Punjab Kings (Ahmedabad)

: Gujarat Titans v Punjab Kings (Ahmedabad) Apr. 5 : Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings (Hyderabad)

: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings (Hyderabad) Apr. 6 : Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore (Jaipur)

: Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore (Jaipur) Apr. 7: Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals (Mumbai), Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans (Lucknow)

IPL groups 2024

The groups for the 2024 IPL are as follows:

Group A

Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals

Lucknow Super Giants

Group B

Chennai Super Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Punjab Kings

Gujrat Titans

IPL squads 2024

These are the full IPL 2024 squads for each franchise, including coaches, captains, overseas players and domestic players too:

Chennai Super Kings

Captain: MS Dhoni (India)

MS Dhoni (India) Coach: Stephen Fleming (New Zealand)

Stephen Fleming (New Zealand) Overseas: Moeen Ali (England); Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (New Zealand); Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana (Sri Lanka); Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh).

Moeen Ali (England); Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (New Zealand); Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana (Sri Lanka); Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh). Domestic: Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sameer Rizvi, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Aravelly Avanish, Shivam Dube, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Prashant Solanki.

Delhi Capitals

Captain: David Warner (Australia)

David Warner (Australia) Coach: Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting Overseas: Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson (Australia); Shai Hope (West Indies); Tristan Stubbs, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje (South Africa).

Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson (Australia); Shai Hope (West Indies); Tristan Stubbs, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje (South Africa). Domestic: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Sumit Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal.

Gujarat Titans

Captain: Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill Coach: Ashish Nehra

Ashish Nehra Overseas: Kane Williamson (New Zealand); David Miller (South Africa); Matthew Wade, Spencer Johnson (Australia); Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan); Josh Little (Ireland).

Kane Williamson (New Zealand); David Miller (South Africa); Matthew Wade, Spencer Johnson (Australia); Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan); Josh Little (Ireland). Domestic: Wriddhiman Saha, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Robin Minz, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Umesh Yadav, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, R Sai Kishore, Manav Suthar.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer Coach: Chandrakant Pandit

Chandrakant Pandit Overseas: Phil Salt (England); Mitchell Starc (Australia); Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Sunil Narine (West Indies); Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan); Dushmantha Chameera (Sri Lanka).

Phil Salt (England); Mitchell Starc (Australia); Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Sunil Narine (West Indies); Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan); Dushmantha Chameera (Sri Lanka). Domestic: Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, KS Bharat, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Sakib Hussain, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma.

Lucknow Super Giants

Captain: KL Rahul

KL Rahul Coach: Justin Langer (Australia)

Justin Langer (Australia) Overseas: David Willey (England); Quinton de Kock (South Africa); Kyle Mayers, Shamar Joseph, Nicholas Pooran (West Indies); Ashton Turner, Marcus Stoinis (Australia); Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan).

David Willey (England); Quinton de Kock (South Africa); Kyle Mayers, Shamar Joseph, Nicholas Pooran (West Indies); Ashton Turner, Marcus Stoinis (Australia); Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan). Domestic: Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Prerak Mankad, Arshin Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Yudhvir Singh, Shivam Mavi, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, M Siddharth.

Mumbai Indians

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya Coach: Mark Boucher (South Africa)

Mark Boucher (South Africa) Overseas: Gerald Coetzee, Dewald Brevis (South Africa); Tim David, Jason Behrendorff (Australia); Romario Shepherd (West Indies), Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan), Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara (Sri Lanka).

Gerald Coetzee, Dewald Brevis (South Africa); Tim David, Jason Behrendorff (Australia); Romario Shepherd (West Indies), Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan), Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara (Sri Lanka). Domestic: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Naman Dhir, Arjun Tendulkar, Akash Madhwal, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Shreyas Gopal.

Punjab Kings

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan Coach: Trevor Bayliss (Australia)

Trevor Bayliss (Australia) Overseas: Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes (England); Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw (South Africa), Nathan Ellis (Australia), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe).

Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes (England); Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw (South Africa), Nathan Ellis (Australia), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe). Domestic: Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Bhatia, Ashutosh Sharma, Shashank Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Vishwanath Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Arshdeep Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Prince Choudhary.

Rajasthan Royals

Captain: Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson Coach: Kuma Sangakarra

Kuma Sangakarra Overseas: Jos Buttler, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (England); Trent Boult (New Zealand); Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (West Indies); Donovan Ferreira, Nandre Burger (South Africa), Adam Zampa (Australia).

Jos Buttler, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (England); Trent Boult (New Zealand); Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (West Indies); Donovan Ferreira, Nandre Burger (South Africa), Adam Zampa (Australia). Domestic: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh Rathore, Shubham Dubey, Riyan Parag, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Abid Mushtaq.

Royal Challengers Bangalaore

Captain: Faf du Plessis (South Africa)

Faf du Plessis (South Africa) Coach: Sanjay Bangar

Sanjay Bangar Overseas: Will Jacks, Reece Topley, Tom Curran (England); Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell (Australia); Alzarri Joseph (West Indies); Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand).

Will Jacks, Reece Topley, Tom Curran (England); Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell (Australia); Alzarri Joseph (West Indies); Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand). Domestic: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Rajan Kumar, Yash Dayal, Karn Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Himanshu Sharma, Saurav Chauhan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Captain: Pat Cummins (Australia)

Pat Cummins (Australia) Coach: Daniel Vettori (New Zealand)

Daniel Vettori (New Zealand) Overseas: Travis Head (Australia); Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen (South Africa); Glenn Phillips (New Zealand); Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan); Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

Travis Head (Australia); Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen (South Africa); Glenn Phillips (New Zealand); Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan); Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) Domestic: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Abdul Samad, Upendra Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Mayank Ma.