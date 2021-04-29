Killer Dell XPS 13 deal slices over $300 off the best laptop

If you're looking for early Memorial Day sales to score yourself the ultimate work-from-home laptop, no need to worry: we've already spotted the perfect one for you.

For a limited time, you can get the Dell XPS 13 for $949 at Dell. That's a saving of $301, making this one of the lowest prices we've seen for the XPS 13 so far. And the good news is that the one-year hardware warranty is already included when purchasing directly from Dell.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,250 now $949 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can buy. You can get this sleek machine for just $949 when purchasing directly from Dell. This configuration packs a 13.3-inch Full HD InfinityEdge touch display, Intel Core i7-10510U CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

We've previously found the Dell XPS 13, one of the best laptops around, for even less (as low as $799). However, those models packed a less exciting list of specs, such as only having 4GB of RAM or a rather small 128GB of SSD storage.

This particular laptop stands out from the crowd with its 13.3-inch Full HD InfinityEdge display, Intel Core i7-10510U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a full 512GB of SSD space.

This configuration is perfect for handling work-related tasks, as well as simply surfing the web or catching up on some of the best Netflix TV shows.

In our Dell XP3 13 review, we loved its incredibly slim and appealing design, portability, and comfortable typing experience. We were also fond of the XPS 13's InfinityEdge display with its ultra-thin bezels providing more screen space for multi-tasking.

Speaking of which, during one of our XPS 13 tests, we could easily have around 20 Chrome tabs open, all the while running over software in the background.

Overall, the XPS 13 is already a great bargain and is an absolute steal at $949 with a one-year hardware warranty already included. Hurry though, as the last time we've seen these kinds of savings they didn't last that long.

In case you want to browse through a few other options, make sure to check out our roundup of some of the best cheap laptop deals available right now.