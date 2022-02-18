Hurry! MacBook Pro 14-inch is $200 off right now for President's Day sale

The holiday weekend is nearly here, meaning Presidents Day sales are approaching their peak. So if you're on the hunt for MacBook deals to score one of Apple's premium laptops at a cheaper price, we've got good news for you.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro on sale for $1,799. That's taking a good $200 off one Apple's latest releases, which makes this deal one of the best ones we've seen this year. This particular configuration features 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage and an M1 Pro chip with 8-core CPU and 14-core GPU.

Amazon also has the 14-inch MacBook Pro with more powerful specs on sale for $200 off, bringing the price down to $2,299. This configuration features an M1 Pro chip with 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU as well as 16GB of RAM and an entire 1TB of SSD storage. Plus, this deal will also save you an extra $49.01 at checkout. It's worth noting that both deals apply to models in Space Gray color option only. Make sure to act fast though, as demand for Apple devices is high and stock is limited.

14" MacBook Pro (M1 Pro w 8-core CPU): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

The new MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 Pro chip delivers performance that can beat most Windows laptops. Plus, you'll get a bright ProMotion display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage and an M1 chip with 8-core CPU adn 14-core GPU. Save $200 in total. Keep in mind that the deal only applies to the Space Gray color option.

14" MacBook Pro (M1 Pro w 10-Core CPU): was $2,499 now $2,299 @ Amazon

Although the same on the outside, this set of specs makes the MacBook Pro an absolute beast, thanks to the more powerful M1 Pro chip with 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU. You'll also get an entire 1TB of SSD storage. This deal saves you $200 in total. Note that the offer only applies to the Space Gray color option.

The MacBook Pro is hands down one of the most powerful laptops from Apple. Whether you decide to opt for a less powerful 8-core CPU M1 Pro configuration or the more premium 10-core processor, both machines deliver a great performance that can easily beat some of the best laptops on the market.

Best Buy's listing features a 14-inch Space Gray model that packs 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, while Amazon offers the same color option, but give you more storage (1TB of SSD) and a beefier chip.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro arrived alongside the 16-inch model just a few months ago, packing more ports, a stunning ProMotion display and a lengthy battery life.

In our Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch review, we were impressed with its blazing performance, gorgeous mini-LED display and the upgraded 1080p webcam. We were also fond of the fact that some of the best MacBook Pro features made a long-awaited comeback, some of which include the HDMI port, SD card slot and MagSafe.

Our editor Henry T. Casey praised the refreshed Magic Keyboard, which not only makes typing more comfortable than ever, but also included function keys instead of the Touch Bar.

In our tests, the 14-inch MacBook Pro's battery life scored up to 11 hours when used for general web surfing over Wi-Fi, which means it could easily get you through a whole day or a long flight.

And although even with the discount, the price is still far from being the cheapest one on the market, the premium quality speaks for itself, especially when it comes to performance. Plus, we barely ever see deals on Apple devices that are just as impressive, so if you're serious, don't sit around too long as stock is limited.

If you're curious to explore other deals, make sure to check out our Presidents Day sales page for more offers.