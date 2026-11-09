Apple’s $2,899 MacBook PROLED hides a massive unified memory bottleneck — why I think power users should abandon macOS for Nvidia RTX Spark and AMD Strix Halo

If you read any review for Apple’s new MacBook Pro, you will see a lot of folks drooling over the new PROLED XDR display. And they’re not wrong — flawless color calibration, a new touchscreen interface and up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness.

But if you look past the shiny new Dynamic Island, you’ll see a darker reality. One where what I like to call “OLED washing” is happening.

Apple didn’t build a machine for the next generation of computing (local AI). They built a $2,899 luxury item. If you want to see what a real, weaponized local AI computer looks like in 2026, you need to look away from Cupertino and start looking more closely at the better value-for-money monsters being built with Nvidia’s RTX Spark and AMD’s Strix Halo inside.

I Tested the Macbook Pro with OLED and It's Better Than I Expected! - YouTube Watch On

The elephant in the room: memory

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Yes, we are currently living through RAMageddon, a brutal memory shortage driven by enterprise data centers hoarding silicon. While I do see cracks in this cloud AI bubble, it’s going to be here for a while.

Apple’s response to this was to slap a near-three racks starting price on the 14-inch PROLED MacBook Pro and give you a paltry 24GB of unified memory.

It’s both overkill in some ways — that tandem OLED screen might be worth it if you are a Hollywood color grader editing 8K ProRes video for example.

But in others, for those moving into the era of ditching the data center and running local agentic AI directly on our hardware — 24GB is a tough pill to swallow.

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It’s effectively a multi-million dollar mansion with only one bathroom. It looks gorgeous from the street, but the moment you invite guests over (or spin up a local 70B parameter LLM), the plumbing completely collapses.

The portable data centers taking its place

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While Apple is obsessing over making their chassis lighter and adding a touchscreen nobody asked for, the Windows ecosystem has been quietly preparing for a value war.

Just a few weeks ago, I balked at the high $5,899 price tag for the 128GB version of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra that I tested. And then, I saw the equivalently-specced 14-inch MacBook PROLED come in at $7,099 ($7,399 for the 16-inch).

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And yes, the PROLED does have a much better display, better CPU performance and a longer battery life. But, are those uplifts worth an additional $1,200? I’m not sure.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Benchmark RTX Spark (Surface Laptop Ultra) M5 Pro (MacBook Pro) Waterloo Battle Analysis prompt (Meta Llama 3.1 8B) 61.26 tok/sec

0.51s time to first token 52.69 tok/sec

0.69s time to first token Apollo space program history prompt 67.51 tok/sec

0.09s time to first token 53.66 tok/sec

0.13s time to first token

Plus if you are leaning more towards local AI, the tokenomics of an RTX Spark are a little better than M5 Pro too. M5 Max is faster, but you'll have to pay much more for that (as you can see).

If the tandem OLED is important, then the MSI Prestige N16 Flip AI+ may have a terrible name, but at $6,799, it’s still $300 less.

More bang for your buck with team red

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And I haven’t even gotten to the AMD side of things yet. The Strix Halo chip has grown into quite the AI-capable silicon over its life. And that longevity means you can find some good options with more money for much less money than taking a bite of the Apple.

So as you can see, whether you want a better balance of memory, want to keep that OLED display, or want to go all out (that Z13 with 128GB for $3,800 less is looking mighty tempting), you can get much more local AI headroom with these machines too.

Form over function

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So let me be clear, because I don’t want this to be me dunking on Apple here. The MacBook PROLED has easily won the display and battery life war this year — that screen is a masterclass. But the “why not” era can easily blind you from picks that offer better bang for your buck.

Apple’s charging you $3,000 for a reference monitor so you can have a prettier interface when you ask Siri to summarize your emails. Meanwhile, the RTX Spark and Strix Halo laptops give you the raw compute and massive memory pools to actually build this local agentic future on your desk.

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