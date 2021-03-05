How to watch Wynonna Earp season 4 online: Part 2 episodes, Netflix release date and more

Wynonna Earp season 4 start time, channel Wynonna Earp season 4 episode 7 starts at 10 p.m. ET tomorrow (Friday, March 5) on Syfy.

Ready to head back to Purgatory? It's almost time to watch Wynonna Earp season 4 online. Part 2 of the final season continues with the last six episodes of Wynonna's epic journey and you won't want to miss them.

Wynonna Earp season 4 episode 7, titled "Love's All Over," celebrates Waverly and Nicole's engagement, but poor Wynonna is still hurting over her breakup with Doc.

Earp-ers have been waiting months for the resolution of the final season. The first part of season 4 aired in summer 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production, as it did for many movies and TV shows.

The show will use these final six episodes to wrap up the story centered on the great-granddaughter of legendary lawman Wyatt Earp. Through the years, Wynonna Wynonna has battled demons and monsters in the town of Purgatory, with the help of her ancestor's trusty supernatural gun, Peacemaker.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Wynonna Earp season 4 part 2 and the series finale. Plus, watch a sneak peek clip below:

How to watch Wynonna Earp season 4 online anywhere, with a VPN

Just because Syfy isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Wynonna Earp season 4 if the location you're traveling to doesn't offer it. Watching your favorite shows using the services you already pay for, along with the rest of the internet, can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network).

The best VPN service is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

View Deal

How to watch Wynonna Earp season 4 in the US

American Earpers can watch Wynonna Earp season 4 part 2 starting Friday, March 5 at 10 p.m. ET on Syfy, if you get the channel with your cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch Syfy on a live TV service. We recommend Sling TV or FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Sling TV offers a three-day free trial to check out all of its live TV features. The Sling Blue package includes Syfy, as well as other popular channels like AMC, CNN, FX, HGTV and TNT. Plus, you get access to local NBC and Fox affiliates in certain regions.View Deal

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like Syfy, AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN and Paramount Network. View Deal

How to watch Wynonna Earp season 4 in Canada

Since Wynonna Earp is a Canadian-American co-production, the series airs concurrently in both countries. That means Canadian fans can watch Wynonna Earp season 4 continue Friday, Marc 5 at 10 p.m. ET on CTV Sci-Fi Channel.

How to watch Wynonna Earp season 4 in the UK

Bad news, British fans of Wynonna Earp. Season 4 does not have a premiere date on Syfy UK or another channel yet.

Americans abroad who can't wait and don't want to get spoiled can watch along by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Is Wynonna Earp season 4 on Netflix?

Seasons 1-3 of Wynonna Earp are available on Netflix. Usually, a season drops on Netflix a year after it begins airing on Syfy.

However, with the second half of season 4 delayed, it's unclear when the all of the episodes will hit Netflix. Our guess is sometime in late 2021 or early 2022.

Wynonna Earp season 4 cast

The cast of Wynonna Earp is led by Melanie Scrofano as the great-great-granddaughter of Wyatt Earp, who wields the power of Wyatt's "Peacemaker" handgun.

She's joined by major Wynonna Earp cast members, including:

Tim Rozon as Doc Holliday , Wyatt Earp's famed partner who is cursed with eternal health

, Wyatt Earp's famed partner who is cursed with eternal health Dominique Provost-Chalkley as Waverly Earp , Wynonna's younger half-sister

, Wynonna's younger half-sister Katherine Barrell as Officer Nicole Haught, a deputy sheriff of Purgatory and Waverly's girlfriend

There are other cast members who could appear, even if their characters have died — this is a show about resurrected outlaws, plus they could show up via flashback or vision. They are:

Shamier Anderson as Deputy Marshal Xavier Dolls , a special agent with the Black Badge division of the United States Marshals Service who died in season 3

, a special agent with the Black Badge division of the United States Marshals Service who died in season 3 Varun Saranga as Jeremy Chetri , a Black Badge Division scientist

, a Black Badge Division scientist Sebastian Pigott as Charlie/Julian , an angel assigned to protect the Garden of Eden and Waverly's father

, an angel assigned to protect the Garden of Eden and Waverly's father Megan Follows as Michelle Gibson Earp , mother of the Earp sisters.

, mother of the Earp sisters. Jean Marchand as Bulshar Clootie, a former sheriff of Purgatory and embodiment of the serpent in the Garden of Eden

a former sheriff of Purgatory and embodiment of the serpent in the Garden of Eden Shaun Johnston as Juan Carlo , Purgatory's parish priest in the 1880s who also protects the Garden

, Purgatory's parish priest in the 1880s who also protects the Garden Chantel Riley as Kate (Katalin) aka "Contessa", Doc Holliday's wife since the 1880s

Doc Holliday's wife since the 1880s Dani Kind as Mercedes Gardner, Wynonna's rich high-school best friend