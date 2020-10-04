Walking Dead: World Beyond start time, channel The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres at 10 p.m. ET tomorrow (Sunday, Oct. 4) on AMC, then airs weekly.

More zombie drama is coming your way when you watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond. World Beyond is the third show in the Walking Dead universe, following the flagship and Fear the Walking Dead.

TWD: World Beyond follows a group of young survivors who represent the first generation raised in the post-apocalyptic world. A pair of teen sisters and their two friends leave their safe place to go an important quest, all while fighting off threats from the living and undead.

They'll trek across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

The original series, The Walking Dead, will come to an end in 2022 after 11 seasons, but its zombie universe will continue in the spinoffs. There's another one in the works featuring Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride).

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond online.

How to watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond online anywhere, with a VPN

Just because AMC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond if your current location doesn't offer it. Watching World Beyond using the service you already pay for, along with the rest of the internet, can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), which lets stream the show from wherever you go.

The best VPN service is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. Plus, if you're ready to commit now, signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

How to watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond premiere on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC, if they get the channel through their cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch World Beyond on several live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including Sling TV, FuboTV, Philo, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Sling TV offers a three-day free trial to check out its live TV service. Both the Sling Orange and Sling Blue packages includes AMC, but differ in some of the other channels in their lineups. Or you can get the Sling Orange + Blue plan and get all the top networks, including NBC, Fox, ESPN, Bravo, CNN and more.View Deal

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 90 channels, including local broadcast networks NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox as well as top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. View Deal

How to watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond in the UK

Brits can also get more zombie action. The Walking Dead: World Beyond will stream on Amazon Prime Video UK the day after the U.S. airing, which means the premiere will be available on Monday, Oct. 5. New episodes will be released weekly on Mondays.

Americans abroad who want to watch it live can do so by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond in Canada

Bad news for Canadians — The Walking Dead: World Beyond doesn't have a channel or release date in Canada. The spinoff may eventually be available on Amazon Prime Video Canada or Netflix Canada.

How to watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond in Australia

Lucky Australians can watch the zombie-fest of World Beyond before Americans. The show premiered Friday, Oct. 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond trailer

The official, full-length Walking Dead: World Beyond trailer debuted at the virtual 2020 San Diego Comic-Con in July.

It opens with Iris Bennett (Aliyah Royale) pondering the state of her post-apocalyptic life. "We're 10 years in now," she muses. "Ten years. And the dead still have this world."

While she and her sister currently live in a safe place, they push themselves out into that world to save their father. And it's not a pretty place.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond cast

The Walking Dead: World Beyond cast is headlined by the four actors who play the teen leads: Aliyah Royale as Iris Bennett, Alexa Mansour as Hope Bennett, Hal Cumpston as Silas Plaskett and Nicolas Cantu as Elton Ortiz.

They are joined by:

Nico Tortorella as Felix Carlucci

Annet Mahendru as Huck

Julia Ormond as Elizabeth Kublek

Joe Holt as Leo Bennett

Natalie Gold as Lyla

Al Calderon as Barca

Scott Adsit as Tony

Ted Sutherland as Percy

The Walking Dead: World Beyond reviews

Here's a round-up of Walking Dead: World Beyond reviews from TV critics:

Entertainment Weekly: "There are so many obvious things wrong with World Beyond, AMC's bland Walking Dead spin-off for the youth. The main characters are nice, brilliant, and boring."

Hollywood Reporter: "Fear the Walking Dead numbed some of my engrossment and the wheel-spinning of the Walking Dead mothership blunted most of the rest. Spinoffs require runway and World Beyond, which has no direct narrative or character connections to The Walking Dead, has basically none. It just isn't very good."

TV Line: "Future conflicts and revelations are telegraphed with all the subtlety of pianos being dropped on our heads. And at the end of the hour, I just didn’t care what happened to any of the main characters."

CNN: "The Walking Dead: World Beyond is a minor excursion, feeling too much like the Disney Channel version of a zombie show, minus the catchy songs."