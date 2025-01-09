How to watch 'The Pitt' online and from anywhere — date, time

First, the elephant in the room. Is "The Pitt" a bit like the legendary hospital drama "ER"? Yes. Is "The Pitt" a sequel or spin-off? No. Does "The Pitt" have anything to with "ER"? Well, Noah Wyle who plays Dr. Michael 'Robby' Robinavitch played Dr Carter in "ER" and a law suit has been filed by the estate of "ER" creator Michael Crichton drawing attention to other similarities in the two shows. However, the spin with "The Pitt" is that each of the 15 episodes follow one hour in the fictional emergency room.

'The Pitt' - Streaming details "The Pitt" drops on Max on Thursday, January 9 at 9 p.m. ET.

• U.S. — HBO/Max

• CAN — HBO/Crave

• AUS — Binge 7-day free trial

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

So, it might be more "ER" meets landmark Kiefer Sutherland show "24" and this lends a sense of realism and urgency to proceedings but, of course, there is just as much drama away from the defibrillators, IV pumps and bleeding patients. The fraught private lives of over-worked medical staff always make great viewing.

The excellent Noah Wyle has surely worn enough scrubs in his long acting career to finally be in charge of a fictional emergency room but the everyday heroism, invaluable wisdom and smart one liners come from a man who makes a virtue of hiding his feelings. But how long can he do that? We have 15 hours to find out.

How to watch 'The Pitt' online in the U.S.

"The Pitt" premieres in the U.S. on Max with a double bill on Thursday, January 9 at 9 p.m. ET. If you don't have access to HBO, the best way to watch "The Pitt" online is via its Max platform. Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $16.99/month for ad-free and $20.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K. For even better value, you can pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10on any of its tiers. HBO can also be added to OTT streaming services such as Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock Max when abroad.

Watch 'The Pitt' from anywhere in the world

How to watch 'The Pitt' from anywhere with a VPN

If "The Pitt" isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service — Max, for example — and watch "The Pitt" online from wherever you are in the world.

Watch 'The Pitt' around the world

How to watch 'The Pitt' online in Canada

You can watch "The Pitt" in Canada on HBO and the Crave streaming service. The first two episodes drop on Thursday, January 9.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home. We recommend NordVPN.

Can I watch 'The Pitt' in the U.K.?

There is no confirmed release date for "The Pitt" in the U.K. but it will arrive very soon on SKY Showcase and be available to stream via NOW/ Sky.

It will also be available for Sky subscribers to watch via the Sky Go app, which is available on smartphones, computers, games consoles and a host of TV streaming devices.

Not a Sky subscriber? Plans currently start from £28/month.

Those on vacation away from the U.K. will need a good streaming VPN to log in back home to use Sky Go or Now as they will be geo-blocked when not at home.

How to watch 'The Pitt' online in Australia

Aussies can watch "The Pitt" on streaming specialist Binge. It premieres with a double bill on Friday, January 10.

Binge offers a FREE 7-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs AU$10/month, with more pricey options if you want to ditch ads and stream on more than one device.

It will also air on Foxtel One at 8.30 p.m. every Friday from Friday, January 10, then on demand on Foxtel Now.

Americans Down Under for work or on vacation can catch the show on their usual domestic streaming service by using a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

'The Pitt' - Cast

MAIN CHARACTERS (All 15 episodes)

Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael 'Robby' Robinavitch

Tracy Ifeachor as Dr. Collins

Patrick Ball as Dr. Langdon

Supriya Ganesh as Dr. Mohan

Fiona Dourif as Dr. McKay

Taylor Dearden as Dr. King

Isa Briones as Dr. Santos

Gerran Howell as Whitaker

Shabana Azeez as Javadi

Katherine LaNasa as Dana Evans

'The Pitt' - Episode list

Season 01 Episode 01: (Thursday, January 9)

S01 E02: (Thursday, January 9)

S01 E03: (Thursday, January 16)

S01 E04: (Thursday, January 23)

S01 E05: (Thursday, January 30)

S01 E06: (Thursday, February 6)

S01 E07: (Thursday, February 13)

S01 E08: (Thursday, February 20)

S01 E09: (Thursday, February 27)

S01 E10: (Thursday, March 6)

S01 E11: (Thursday, March 13)

S01 E12: (Thursday, March 20)

S01 E13: (Thursday, March 27)

S01 E14: (Thursday, April 3)

S01 E15: (Thursday, April 10)

Official 'The Pitt' Trailer

The Pitt | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

