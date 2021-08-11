How to watch Riverdale season 5 summer premiere online and without cable

The gang is back this evening (Aug. 11), as it's time to tune in for the Riverdale season 5 summer premiere online, even without cable. Archie and crew have been on a break since March. But the rest of season 5 is arriving in true Riverdale style.

Riverdale season 5 summer premiere cheat sheet Riverdale season 5 episode 11 will broadcast tonight (Wednesday, August 11) at 8 p.m. ET.

It's on The CW.

This season tracked Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and friends after a seven-year time jump. Now adults, they've returned to town — with some of them teaching at the high school where they used to get into all sorts of trouble.

In Riverdale episode 511, "Chapter Eighty-Seven: Strange Bedfellows," Archie is leading the effort to round up convicts on the loose after the prison break. Meanwhile, Betty helps Tabitha in the search for a missing Jughead. Elsewhere, a suspicious Cheryl questions the motives of the newly-returned Penelope.

Here's everything to know about how to watch the Riverdale season 5 summer premiere. Plus, check out the episode trailer:

How to watch Riverdale season 5 summer premiere anywhere, with a VPN

Just because The CW isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Riverdale season 5 summer premiere when it airs this evening. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch Riverdale season 5 in the US

American fans can watch Riverdale season 5 episode 11, the summer premiere, today (Wednesday, August 11) at 8 p.m. ET on The CW, if you get the network with your TV package or with one of the best TV antennas.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Riverdale 511 online via several live TV streaming services, including Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market.

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like Lifetime, AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. View Deal

You can watch Riverdale for free without cable via The CW app, which is available on most major streaming devices including Apple TV and Roku. New episodes drop the day after the episode airs on TV.

You can also access The CW on Locast, in select cities. If you live in one of 26 markets, you can watch broadcast channels free online. The Locast app is available on iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Fire TV and Google Chromecast.

To use Locast, you'll need to enter an address. If you are away from home but still want to access your area Locast, you'll need ExpressVPN.

International viewers in most territories — including Canada, the UK and Australia — can watch Riverdale season 5 episodes on Netflix the day after the U.S. airing.

Riverdale season 5 cast

The cast of Riverdale season 5 is headlined by the four leads:

KJ Apa as Archie Andrews

Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper

Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge

Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones

They are joined by supporting cast members portraying the fab four's friends, family and foes, including: