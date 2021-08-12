Chiefs vs 49ers live stream: How to watch 2021 NFL preseason game online

The Chiefs vs 49ers live stream will feature another quarterback competition in this preseason. The question in San Francisco right now is Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance, who is in the lead to run the Niners offense this season? The answer to that question starts to form in this NFL live stream .

Chiefs vs 49ers channel, start time The Chiefs vs 49ers live stream will begin Saturday August 14th at 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT.

It will be broadcast to the San Francisco market on CBS 5 and to the Kansas City Market on NBC 41.

When the 49ers selected Trey Lance with the third overall pick in April’s draft they hoped for two things; that they have found their franchise guy and that he will be the perfect fit for the way the quarterback position is trending in the NFL. Young athletic QBs have taken the league by storm.

It’s not just running QBs and pocket passers anymore. It’s guys who can do it all. Like Trey Lance at North Dakota or the guy that’s changing the game more and more each season in the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes is the standard now in the NFL. All teams in the NFL are looking for the “next Mahomes.” A guy who can throw in the pocket, buy time with his legs, run for the first down and more then also have the presence of mind to throw it away when the play’s not there. Good luck, GMs around the league.

Kansas City’s Andy Reid, now entering his 23 season as a head coach historically has played his starters a series or two in the first preseason game. Coming off back-to-back Super Bowl appearances and having a 25-year-old quarterback who many consider the best in the game today, may be enough for Reid to give Mahomes more time off and see other players play in what is now just three preseason games.

The 49ers host the Chiefs as 2.5-point favorites. The over/under is 39.

How to watch Chiefs vs 49ers live stream with a VPN

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Chiefs vs 49ers live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Chiefs vs 49ers live streams in the US

In the US, Chiefs vs 49ers is going to be broadcast on Saturday August 14th at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT. But it's only going to be available in local markets: CBS 5 in San Francisco and on NBC 41 in Kansas City.

Depending on if you're in those markets, those games will be available with most cable packages and on at least one of two of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV and Sling TV .

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : Those in San Francisco and Kansas City can get this game with their local CBS (in SF) and NBC (in KC) affiliates.

Folks in Kansas City can see this game on NBC 41 on Sling Blue or Sling Blue + Orange.

NFL Sunday Ticket: No pre-season games are included, so the Chiefs vs 49ers game won't be on NFL Sunday Ticket.

Chiefs vs 49ers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Chiefs vs 49ers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Also, the NFL Game Pass can be purchased for $99 and will allow you to live stream 28 preseason football games. This is ONLY for NFL Preseason games. You cannot live stream NFL regular season games using NFL Game Pass.

The Chiefs vs 49ers live stream starts at 1:30 a.m. BST Sunday morning.

Chiefs vs 49ers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Chiefs vs 49ers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.