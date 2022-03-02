How to watch King Richard online right now and HBO Max re-release date

Two of the greatest tennis stars are just kids when you watch King Richard online. The biopic stars Will Smith star as Richard Williams, father of Serena and Venus Williams. King Richard earned six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Smith. The movie is available to rent or buy now and it will be streaming on HBO Max in a few weeks.

King Richard streaming details King Richard is available to rent/buy on Amazon, Apple and YouTube.

It will start streaming March 24 on HBO Max.

Richard Williams is a determined, ambitious father who has big dreams for two of his daughters, Venus and Serena. He has a clear vision of their future and uses unconventional methods in his plan to take Serena and Venus from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage.

Real life spoiler alert: He succeeds. Serena and Venus are now tennis icons who have won 30 Grand Slam titles between them. Serena is just one title away from breaking Margaret Court's record of 24 majors.

Smith's performance has already earned him accolades, including a SAG award, and he's considered the frontrunner for the Oscar.

Here's everything you need to watch King Richard online (we've also got you covered if you're looking to watch Dune online).

How to watch King Richard online in the U.S.

In the U.S., King Richard opened in theaters Friday, November 19. It also had a day-and-date streaming release on HBO Max, but left the service after the 30-day window.

Currently, King Richard is available to rent or purchase on major digital video retailers, including Amazon, Apple and YouTube.

King Richard will return to HBO Max on Thursday, March 24 — just a few days before the Oscars.

If you haven't signed up for HBO Max, what are you waiting for? It's our top pick among the best streaming services.

HBO Max is one of the new kids on the streaming block but it's already got a ton to offer, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like Hacks and The Flight Attendant. HBO Max costs $15 per month (or $10 for the ad-supported tier).

How to watch King Richard in Canada

Canadians can also rent or buy King Richard on Amazon, Apple and YouTube.

HBO Max is not available in Canada but some of its content is available through Crave. The streaming service has a 7-day free trial. After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

If you're an American traveling abroad and want to access all your paid services, you'll need to look into the best VPN services, such as Express VPN.

How to watch King Richard in the UK

You guessed it, Brits can also rent or purchase King Richard on Amazon or Apple.

Sorry to say, though, that the folks in the UK don't get HBO Max. But there may still be away to access the service; check out our guide on how to watch HBO Max anywhere.

King Richard reviews

King Richard received very positive reviews when it first opened. The movie has a 90 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating. Here's a sampling of what movie critics said:

Entertainment Weekly's Leah Greenblatt writes, King Richard "manages to be both a surprisingly nuanced portrait of a flawed and deeply complicated man and the kind of classic-uplift sports movie that used to fill multiplexes once upon a time."

Ann Hornaday at The Washington Post says, "Will Smith delivers a ferocious, all-consuming performance."

The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw is a little less glowing, writing, "Enjoyable and well-crafted as it is, this movie can’t quite decide what to do with the tougher, darker side of Richard Williams."

And our sister site CinemaBlend, Sarah El-Mahmoud notes, "It's a magnetic and moving family drama that has a strong emotional pull that rolls over the audience like a smooth wave. It's a rare "based on a true story" fall release that isn't wholly wrapped up with impersonation and stiff roping in of fun-fact dialogue."