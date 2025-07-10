When is 'F1' coming to streaming? Here's our best guess

"F1" raced onto the scene as one of the most anticipated movies of the summer

The Apple Original sports drama sees "greatest that never was" Formula 1 racer Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) recruited by an ex-teammate (Javier Bardem) to help bring his struggling F1 franchise, APXGP, back from the brink. Sonny takes him up on the offer, but butts heads with the team's hotshot youngster, Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris).

It's a sports movie with drama both on and off the track, and plenty of thrilling action — fellow TG writer Malcolm McMillan went so far as to proclaim it "the movie of the summer — and it's earned solid reviews and has performed well at the box office so far.

If you'd prefer to skip the trip to the theater and see the movie at home, we unfortunately do not yet have an official "F1" streaming date. However, that hasn't stopped me from trying to predict when the movie might come to Apple TV Plus: here's my best guess.

When is 'F1' coming to streaming?

F1 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

At the time of writing, the only way to see Brad Pitt and Joseph Kosinski's "F1" movie is by heading to your nearest movie theater, and we'll likely have to wait a little while before it's available to stream at home.

That's because "F1" only hit the big screen on June 27. And if you're hoping to watch it at home as soon as possible, "F1" will presumably first release on Premium Video-on-Demand (PVOD) storefronts before coming to a streaming service.

While we don't have a confirmed "F1" streaming date yet, we at least know where the movie will be available first. As it's an Apple Original Film, you can expect to stream "F1: The Movie" on Apple TV Plus.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Unlike with other streaming services, it's a little trickier to predict when "F1" might come to streaming. My best guess right now is that the "F1" movie will be available on Apple TV Plus at some point in fall 2025.

That's not a very precise window, but the wait for past Apple Original Films has varied wildly. For example, we waited 100 days for Ridley Scott's "Napoleon" to come to streaming, 84 days for "Killers of the Flower Moon", and just 70 days for "Argylle" to come to Apple's streaming service.

Greg Berlanti's underrated period romantic comedy "Fly Me to the Moon" took a lot longer, arriving just over four months after it originally premiered.

If we split the difference between and assume an approximate 85-day wait, we might see the "F1" movie streaming on Apple TV Plus on or around September 20, 2025.

Of course, that's just my very unofficial guess. I'll be sure to update this article as and when we get more concrete info or a confirmed "F1" streaming date.

If you're looking to make the most of your Apple TV Plus subscription in the meantime, be sure to check out our guide to the best Apple TV Plus shows you can watch right now.