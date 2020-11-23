How to watch Dancing With the Stars 2020 finale online

Dancing With the Stars 2020 finale time, channel Dancing With the Stars' season 29 finale airs tonight (Monday, Nov. 23) at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Do the hustle on your way to watch Dancing With the Stars 2020 finale online or on ABC. Season 29 of the reality competition show is coming to an end after crowning a winner and bestowing the coveted mirrorball trophy.

The Dancing With the Stars finalists are former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, actress Justina Machado, rapper Nelly and Catfish host Nev Schulman. Season 29's cast was a fascinating one, with the usual former athletes like figure skater Johnny Weir and a few truly out-there selections, like animal rights activist Carole Baskin from Tiger King.

Dancing With the Stars 2020 ushered in big changes to the long-running series. Hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are no longer part of the show, replaced by Tyra Banks. And there's a new, but familiar face at the judges' table: Derek Hough will take the spot of Len Goodman, who is unable to travel from the UK due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Speaking of restrictions, this season of DWTS was looked very different this edition. There's no audience, backup dancers and band. The judges table is wider, so that they can practice social distancing from each other and from the dancers.

All of the contestants and pros have been tested multiple times a week. Each couple formed a "pod" and did not come into contact with the other couples. Even the pros who are married to each other had to remain separate.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Dancing With the Stars 2020 finale online.

How to watch Dancing With the Stars season 29 finale anywhere, with a VPN

If you're away from home or traveling, ABC may not be available in your area. That doesn't mean you have to miss Dancing With the Stars season 29 finale. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

View Deal

How to watch Dancing With the Stars 2020 finale in the US

U.S. fans can watch the Dancing With the Stars season 29 finale episode today (Monday, Nov. 23) at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The broadcast network is available if you have an antenna or cable package.

If you've cut the cord, you can watch Dancing With the Stars season 29 on several live TV streaming services, including Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Fubo, which offers more than 116 channels and 500 hours of Cloud DVR recording.

Fubo.TV is one of the best live TV streaming services in the market. And it offers a 7-day free trial so you check out all of its features without paying up front. Fubo's channel lineup includes local channels like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox (depending on region) as well as top networks such as ESPN, AMC, Food Network, FX, MTV, Syfy and more.View Deal

How to watch Dancing With the Stars 2020 finale in Canada

Canadians can waltz along with American fans to watch the Dancing With the Stars season 29 finale. The show is airing on CTV and on the CTV App.

How to watch Dancing With the Stars 2020 finale in the UK

Bad news for Brits. The UK has its original ballroom competition show, Strictly Come Dancing, but anyone who wants to watch the American version's season 29 finale will need to check out ExpressVPN.

Dancing With the Stars season 29 cast

Here is the cast of Dancing With the Stars 2020 and their pro counterparts, in order of elimination: