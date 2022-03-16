Gonzaga vs Georgia State live stream: How to watch March Madness 2022 online

The Gonzaga vs Georgia State live stream starts the Bulldogs' quest to make it back to a second straight national title game. This time they are of course hoping to be the ones to cut down the nets. The Zag's opponent for this March Madness live stream is the 16-seeded Panthers of Georgia State.

Gonzaga vs Georgia State live stream schedule, channels Gonzaga vs Georgia State live stream is Thursday, March 17

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 p.m. PT / 9:15 p.m. GMT

Channel: TNT

• Watch in the U.S. on Sling TV and Paramount Plus

• Watch in the U.K. on BT Sport

• Watch in Australia on Kayo Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Gonzaga junior forward Drew Timme was a big part of last season's historic run. He helped his team compile an unbelievable 30-0 record and become just the 16th team in NCAA history to go undefeated as they headed into the tournament. The only blemish on his sophomore campaign, was last season's national title defeat at the hands of Baylor.

This season Timme is back and has the services of freshman sensation Chet Holmgren. The 7'0 center averaged over 14 points-per-game and 9.5 rebounds-per-game this year, helping the Zags to a 26-3 record. Holmgren is a projected top-five pick in June's NBA draft.

Georgia State (18-10) is fresh off their Sun Belt Championship performance where they beat Louisiana-Lafayette, 80-71. Senior guard Corey Allen led the Panthers with 29 points in the championship game. For Allen, it was his second consecutive 29-point performance.

It would be hard for Georgia State to be any more confident than they are heading into the tournament, despite their opponent. The Panthers have won 10-straight overall.

Gonzaga is a 23.5-point favorite against Georgia State. The over/under is 149.5. The game is being played at Portland, Oregon's Moda Center.

How to watch Gonzaga vs Georgia State live streams online from anywhere on Earth

Hoops fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get truTV where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch Gonzaga vs Georgia State, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and there's even a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not happy with it.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.



How to watch Gonzaga vs Georgia State live streams in the US

In the U.S., March Madness is on four networks: CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

Notre Dame vs Rutgers is on TNT — but the final games will only be on CBS and TBS. You can follow all of those channels with Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, but they're not on our list of the best streaming services. And they cost a lot, at $70 and $65, respectively.

The much more affordable Sling TV Blue ($35 per month) has TBS, TNT and truTV. And then if you add-in Paramount Plus Premium ($9.99 per month) you get CBS there. It all totals to $45 per month, $20 to $25 less than going with one of the other options.

Sling TV nets you three of the four March Madness channels in the $35 per month Sling Blue package. Sling is the live TV service that two of Tom's Guide's streaming coverage staffers used to cut the cord.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners. Includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Discovery, 1883, The Good Fight and the upcoming Halo series. You can try Paramount Plus with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Gonzaga vs Georgia State in the UK

Basketball fans across the pond can follow the tournament live on BT Sport, where ESPNHD will feature the games.

Gonzaga vs Georgia State tips off at 9:15 p.m. GMT.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a bunch of other sports on top of March Madness.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the March Madness live streams on a service such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Gonzaga vs Georgia State live streams in Canada

We can't tell how many of the March Madness games will be airing on TSN or TSN2 but they will have some NCAA games.

Gonzaga vs Georgia State live stream will NOT be carried by TSN.

Completists without a way to watch the games, though, should — like those in the UK — take a VPN service such as ExpressVPN for a spin.

How to watch Gonzaga vs Georgia State live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It appears that (as was the case in previous years) Kayo Sports is your best bet for Aussie streaming services serving up March Madness live streams. But it's not clear if Notre Dame vs Rutgers will be on Kayo.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Basic package costs $25 per month thereafter.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

If Kayo doesn't have this game, though, we recommend trying out ExpressVPN.