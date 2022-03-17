Delaware vs Villanova live stream: How to watch March Madness 2022 online

The Delaware vs Villanova live stream features a Wildcats team eager to make another great run as they have now made their ninth-straight NCAA tournament appearance under Jay Wright. Standing in their way is a Blue Hens team that has a knack for upsets. Nova and Delaware are set for this March Madness live stream.

Delaware vs Villanova live stream schedule, channels Delaware vs Villanova is Friday, March 18

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. GMT

Channel: CBS

Delaware (22-12) enters the tournament for just the second time in nine years and they do so as the South Region's 15-seed. However, if any team has "upset" in their DNA this season, it may be the Blue Hens.

Freshman forward Jyare Davis stepped up big when Delaware was ranked fifth going into their conference tournament. He helped the Blue Hens knock off four-seeded Drexel, followed by an upset over top-seeded Towson and then scored a game-high 18 points in the title game against two-seeded UNC Wilmington.

Delaware is very familiar with Nova's prestige. Their leading scorer, Jameer Nelson Jr. is the son of the St. Joseph's University and NBA standout who was the Wildcats' city rival in Philadelphia. Also, Dylan Painter, the Blue Hen's center transferred to Delaware from Villanova is 2019.

Villanova (26-7) is looking for their third national title under Jay Wright, who is in his 21st season as the Wildcats' head coach.

To this point, Nova's season has been particularly special thanks to senior guard Collin Gillespie who suffered a torn MCL a year ago only to fight his was back to win his second consecutive Big East Player of the Year award this season. Gillespie led the 'cats with 15.9 points-per-game and also helped them win their fifth Big East title in eight years.

Villanova is a 15.5-point favorite against Delaware. The over/under is 133.5. The game will be played at Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania’s PPG Paints Arena.

