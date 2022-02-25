Brentford vs Newcastle live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Brentford vs Newcastle live stream will see two teams in contrasting form meet. Life in the Premier League started well for the Bees, but the side are currently on a run of seven matches without a win.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United endured a horrific first half of the season, but after splashing the cash in January are now six games undefeated and looking to move clear of the relegation zone.

Brentford vs Newcastle live stream, date, time, channels The Brentford vs Newcastle live stream takes place Saturday, February 26.

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The form table would certainly suggest that Brentford are verging on serious trouble. No wins in six, with five defeats in that time, is a run that would have any side in the division concerned. However, context is key, and in that span of games Brentford have faced Liverpool, Manchester United, Wolves, Manchester City and Arsenal.

That’s why securing a positive result in fixtures like this are so crucial if Brentford are to retain their Premier League status next season. It’s permissible losing to the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City, so long as you win your games against the teams around you.

The side will be seriously boosted by the potential return of ex-Magpie Ivan Toney (who scored in the reverse fixture) and central-defender Mathias Jorgensen. Both are in contention to feature after spells on the sideline.

This match could also see Christian Eriksen make an emotional return after seven-months out following a cardiac arrest during a Euro 2020 group stage match between Denmark and Finland. The 30-year-old hasn’t played a competitive match since, but has featured in a pair of behind-closed-doors friendlies.

Manager Thomas Frank has indicated Eriksen is targeting this game for his return. Regardless of the on-field result, the Dane making a comeback will be warmly received by the entire footballing world.

While Brentford are being boosted by players returning from injury, Newcastle United are being decimated by a growing list of absentees. Key players Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier will be out for several weeks more, while Allan Saint-Maximin and Javier Manquillo missed the West Ham game last week and could miss this one as well. Winger Ryan Fraser is also a doubt.

Newcastle have been in fine form recently, picking up three wins in their last four games, but with so many injuries to key players, a result here might be a tall order for Eddie Howe’s remaining men. Brentford are fortunate to be playing Newcastle at almost the ideal time, and will relish the opportunity to face the Toon Army while they lack their most important troops.

Will Christian Eriksen make his return to competitive football? Find out by watching the Brentford vs Newcastle live stream, which we'll show you how to do below.

How to watch the Brentford vs Newcastle live stream wherever you are

The Brentford vs Newcastle live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the Brentford vs Newcastle live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brentford vs Newcastle live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Brentford vs Newcastle live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Brentford vs Newcastle live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Brentford vs Newcastle live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Brentford vs Newcastle live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there's no Brentford vs Newcastle live stream in the UK; only 200 games of the Premier League 21/22 season's 380 games are showing on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime, and this match is not one of them.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Brentford vs Newcastle) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Brentford vs Newcastle live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Brentford vs Newcastle live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Brentford vs Newcastle live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Brentford vs Newcastle live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.