Black Friday deal brings back rare Nintendo Switch Pro Controller sale

This Black Friday deal lets you replace the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons with a truly great alternative: the Switch Pro Controller. Rarely discounted, this is one of the best early Black Friday deals — so get it before it's gone.

Currently, Amazon is selling the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $59. That's a savings of $11 off the $70 controller and one of the best prices we've seen.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $70 now $59 @ Amazon

The Switch Pro Controller matches the Joy-Cons with motion controls, HD rumble, and Amiibo support, but its more ergonomic design gives you better grips that help you stay comfy during extended gameplay. For a limited time, it's $11 off its regular price. View Deal

The official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is practically the best Nintendo Switch accessories there is. Unless I'm playing a game that doesn't support it (Ring Fit Adventure) I won't use any other controller with the Switch.

Its comfortable design makes it ideal for marathons of matchups in Super Smash Bros and Mario Kart 8. Plus, it's got HD rumble motion controls, dual analog control sticks and a built-in Amiibo reader.

You can pair the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller to the Switch in both docked and undocked modes, which is why I always pack it when I go on trips. You can also use the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller on PC with some minor adjustments of the controls.

There's no telling how long this deal will last, so we recommend you snag one now for this excellent price. Be sure to bookmark our best Black Friday deals page for all of the biggest sales and discounts.