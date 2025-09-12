<a id="elk-f01b3a5d-99dc-468b-a600-e60942cbf748"></a><h2 id="welcome-2">Welcome!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="d6945f6e-cdfa-4c78-b6cf-16a35ea0d321"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="p7TDZsaT2Xq8bkxPQ9LLfR" name="Nintendo Switch 2" alt="Nintendo Switch 2" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/p7TDZsaT2Xq8bkxPQ9LLfR.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Nintendo)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="36fdea5f-b22b-4ce5-8b74-051c7b2cf8df">Nintendo Direct is back, after a summer of Partner Showcases and Indie World Directs. The full-fleshed Nintendo Direct is returning today (Friday, September 12), and Nintendo is promising an entire hour of new announcements and fresh looks at upcoming Switch 2 games. Expect plenty of hype reveals. And Tom's Guide is here to guide you through the showcase before, during and after the Direct.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>