Huge Nintendo Switch game sale from $9 ahead of Prime Day — 17 deals I’d shop now

In case you hadn’t heard, the Nintendo Switch 2 is out now. Whether you’re looking to get yourself set up with a big library of games, or need something to entertain yourself while you track Nintendo Switch 2 restocks, you’re in luck with this massive selection of Nintendo Switch game deals I’ve found.

Over at the Nintendo Store, you can get a ton of awesome digital deals on best selling titles. For example, right now you can get Resident Evil 4 for just $9 at Nintendo. This blood-pumping action horror game is still just as great as it was when it originally released all the way back in 2005.

Plus, Amazon has Nintendo Switch game deals from $17. This includes one of our favorite Nintendo Switch titles, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope on sale for $17 at Amazon.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Nintendo Switch game deals.

Best Nintendo Switch deals

Lego Marvel Super Heroes: was $24 now $21 at Best Buy Step into the plastic shoes of over 100 Marvel heroes in this family-friendly adventure. Play as the Avengers, the X-Men, Guardians of the Galaxy, Fantastic Four and more in an original comic-book-inspired tale. Plus, there are hundreds of items to collect in an open-world NYC hub area.

Persona 5 Royal: was $59 now $24 at Amazon Persona 5 Royal is part turn-based RPG and part high-school simulator. You play as a new student who has recently moved to Tokyo. Soon you discover the ability to transverse a strange alternate reality and form The Phantom Thieves in an effort to fix the corrupt society around you. Just be warned, Persona 5 Royal will consume all your free time once it gets its hooks in.

Cuphead: was $39 now $25 at Amazon Don't be fooled by Cuphead's family-friendly visuals, this action-platformer puts up a serious fight. Inspired by the classic cartoons of the 1930s, Cuphead is a devilishly difficulty but highly rewarding experience that pits you against a range of memorable bosses as well as run-in-gun levels. This Nintendo Switch version packs the Delicious Last Course expansion, which includes new bosses and a new playable character, Ms. Chalice.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $39 at Woot! Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available. Even years after its launch it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but you can currently save on this must-have family-friendly hit. And if you want even more courses, be sure to pick up the Booster Pack DLC that adds 48 new tracks including fan-favorite picks.

MLB The Show 25: was $59 now $39 at Amazon MLB The Show is back with a new roster, game modes and more. Our MLB The Show 25 review mentioned that while there are some upgrades in tow, there probably isn't enough new content here to entice players who already have The Show 23 or 24. But if you haven't played in a couple of years, this version of the big-hitting baseball franchise is tons of fun.

New Pokémon Snap: was $59 now $47 at Amazon Tired of catching Pokémon? Why not take pictures of them instead? In this game you'll need to explore beautifully detailed environments and snap pictures of Pokémon in their natural habitats. This isn't the longest Pokémon game you can buy, but there is decent replay value here if you want to strive to get the best possible shots of each creature.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: was $59 now $49 at Amazon Ultimate by name, ultimate by nature. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate brings together every single fighter in the franchise's history for a showdown of epic proportions. This hugely popular party game is now on sale.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59 now $49 at Amazon This side-scrolling adventure is a wonderfully refreshing spin on the classic Mario formula. Venturing to the Flower Kingdom, you'll discover stage-altering Wonder Flowers which can warp levels, create new platforming challenges and even turn Mario into an elephant. Playable in up to four-player co-op, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a platforming marvel for the entire family and one of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play now.