Huge Nintendo Switch game sale from $9 ahead of Prime Day — 17 deals I’d shop now
These are the best Nintendo Switch game deals you can get right now
In case you hadn’t heard, the Nintendo Switch 2 is out now. Whether you’re looking to get yourself set up with a big library of games, or need something to entertain yourself while you track Nintendo Switch 2 restocks, you’re in luck with this massive selection of Nintendo Switch game deals I’ve found.
Over at the Nintendo Store, you can get a ton of awesome digital deals on best selling titles. For example, right now you can get Resident Evil 4 for just $9 at Nintendo. This blood-pumping action horror game is still just as great as it was when it originally released all the way back in 2005.
Plus, Amazon has Nintendo Switch game deals from $17. This includes one of our favorite Nintendo Switch titles, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope on sale for $17 at Amazon.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Nintendo Switch game deals. Plus, check out our Amazon promo codes, and see the Stanley deals I’d shop from $19 at Amazon.
Best Nintendo Switch deals
The sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope once again reunites the residents of the Mushroom Kingdom with the zany Rabbids. This time the unexpected allies are venturing into the stars for an intergalactic adventure. Offering colorful strategy combat, and plenty of planets to explore, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is one of the most overlooked games on Nintendo Switch.
Step into the plastic shoes of over 100 Marvel heroes in this family-friendly adventure. Play as the Avengers, the X-Men, Guardians of the Galaxy, Fantastic Four and more in an original comic-book-inspired tale. Plus, there are hundreds of items to collect in an open-world NYC hub area.
Persona 5 Royal is part turn-based RPG and part high-school simulator. You play as a new student who has recently moved to Tokyo. Soon you discover the ability to transverse a strange alternate reality and form The Phantom Thieves in an effort to fix the corrupt society around you. Just be warned, Persona 5 Royal will consume all your free time once it gets its hooks in.
Don't be fooled by Cuphead's family-friendly visuals, this action-platformer puts up a serious fight. Inspired by the classic cartoons of the 1930s, Cuphead is a devilishly difficulty but highly rewarding experience that pits you against a range of memorable bosses as well as run-in-gun levels. This Nintendo Switch version packs the Delicious Last Course expansion, which includes new bosses and a new playable character, Ms. Chalice.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available. Even years after its launch it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but you can currently save on this must-have family-friendly hit. And if you want even more courses, be sure to pick up the Booster Pack DLC that adds 48 new tracks including fan-favorite picks.
This is one of the games that helped get many people through a tough couple of years, letting you jet off to an untamed island courtesy of business raccoon Tom Nook. It's up to you to bring civilization to that island, and turn into a villager's paradise.
Price check: $52 @ Amazon
MLB The Show is back with a new roster, game modes and more. Our MLB The Show 25 review mentioned that while there are some upgrades in tow, there probably isn't enough new content here to entice players who already have The Show 23 or 24. But if you haven't played in a couple of years, this version of the big-hitting baseball franchise is tons of fun.
Join Mario and friends' biggest party yet in Super Mario Party Jamboree. With 110 mini games and seven boards, this party game is packed with content and is an excellent way to gather friends and family for a fast-paced, competitive multiplayer experience.
Tired of catching Pokémon? Why not take pictures of them instead? In this game you'll need to explore beautifully detailed environments and snap pictures of Pokémon in their natural habitats. This isn't the longest Pokémon game you can buy, but there is decent replay value here if you want to strive to get the best possible shots of each creature.
Ultimate by name, ultimate by nature. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate brings together every single fighter in the franchise's history for a showdown of epic proportions. This hugely popular party game is now on sale.
This side-scrolling adventure is a wonderfully refreshing spin on the classic Mario formula. Venturing to the Flower Kingdom, you'll discover stage-altering Wonder Flowers which can warp levels, create new platforming challenges and even turn Mario into an elephant. Playable in up to four-player co-op, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a platforming marvel for the entire family and one of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play now.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
