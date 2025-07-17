Woah! These Nintendo Switch 2 games are on sale for the first time — plus 15 Switch game deals I’d shop from $3

Big news! I’ve just spotted some Nintendo Switch 2 games on sale for the first time.

Right now you can grab a digital copy of CyberPunk 2077 Ultimate Edition for $62 at Nintendo. This is 10% off and the lowest price I’ve seen for the Switch 2 edition of this game so far. Prefer a more classic Japanese flavor to your RPGs? Right now you can grab Suikoden I&II HD Remaster on sale for $39 at Nintendo (20% off.)

Plus, it's a small discount, but Yakuza 0 Director's Cut is on sale for $47 at Amazon and it's a must play.

If you’re looking to beef up your library of original Switch titles, Nintendo also has Switch game deals from $3. Or, physical collectors can grab Nintendo Switch game deals from $19 at Amazon right now.

Keep scrolling to see my favorite Nintendo Switch game deals. To score a console, stay tuned to our Nintendo Switch 2 restocks live blog.

Best deals now

Cult of the Lamb: was $29 now $14 at Best Buy Cult of the Lamb is a critically acclaimed roguelike that sees you venture into five distinctive regions to defeat powerful enemies and grow your following. In this kooky indie game, your ultimate goal is to build a powerful cult to repay a debt to the deity that saved your life, and the free Sins of the Flesh expansion adds even more content including fresh customization options, new progression systems and more weapons to aid you.

Super Meat Boy Forever: was $34 now $14 at Best Buy Super Meat Boy was one of the first indie game franchises to take the world by storm, so it's awesome to see this little guy make a comeback on Nintendo Switch. You'll need to navigate a gauntlet of brutally tough action platforming levels and boss battles, with new procedurally generated endless runner stages giving this entry in the series its name.

MySims Cozy Bundle: was $39 now $23 at Amazon A collection of two beloved Wii games hits the Nintendo Switch. You'll move into a town full of cute MySims characters and help them with their problems by completing quests, building houses and furniture, decorating, gardening, fishing and more.

Sonic Superstars: was $29 now $24 at Amazon A terrific return to form for the medium's most famous hedgehog. Sonic Superstars must rank as one of the finest series entries in the iconic franchise over the past 15 years. It wisely takes Sonic and chums back to their 16-bit platforming roots, delivering old-school speedster thrills that any gamer who ever owned a Sega Genesis/Mega Drive will love.

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classics: was $49 now $24 at Amazon Take a trip down memory lane with one of the best fighting game collections you can get. Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics has seven games in one awesome package. The games have enhanced features that make them feel more modern, which is a nice bonus.

Life is Strange Double Exposure: was $49 now $29 at Amazon Life is Strange: Double Exposure puts the original Life is Strange protagonist Max Caulfield back in the frame for a brand new mystery. Using Max's new timeline-shifting power, explore the snowy environs of the Caledon University campus and try to solve (and prevent) the murder of her close friend, Safi.

Stray: was $39 now $29 at Best Buy One of 2022’s unexpected cult hits, Stray casts you as a curious cat in a world filled with humanoid robots. There’s a lot to like in this cyberpunk adventure, from its visually-striking setting, to its nonverbal storytelling, to its dedicated “meow” button. The gameplay is simple, but some platforming and puzzle challenges should keep players engaged during Stray’s relatively short playtime. Note: this deal is for a physical copy, but you can get the digital version for $29 at Nintendo.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $39 at Woot! Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available. Even years after its launch, it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but you can currently save on this must-have family-friendly hit. And if you want even more courses, be sure to pick up the Booster Pack DLC that adds 48 new tracks, including fan-favorite picks.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: was $59 now $43 at Woot! Ultimate by name, ultimate by nature. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate brings together every single fighter in the franchise's history for a showdown of epic proportions. This hugely popular party game is now on sale.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $47 at Woot! The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.