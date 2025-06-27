Nintendo Switch Summer Sale is live — 11 best game deals from $3 to snag now
There are some big savings to be had
Whether you’re looking to get yourself set up with a big library of games or need something to entertain yourself while you track Nintendo Switch 2 restocks, you’re in luck, as the Nintendo Summer Sale is happening right now. There are tons of discounted digital games available.
And if you're a fan of physical media, you can also save on some Switch games at Amazon, with plenty of affordable options available, such as Donkey Kong Country Returns HD for $49.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Nintendo Switch game deals. Plus, check out our Amazon promo codes, and see this incredible golf club deal.
- Enter the Gungeon: was $15 now $3
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: was $59 now $9
- Mario + Rabids Sparks of Hope: was $59 now $14
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak: was $69 now $19
- Persona 5 Royal: was $59 now $20
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury: was $59 now $39
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics: was $49 now $24
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed: was $59 now $33
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD: was $59 now $49
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59 now $49
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: was $59 now $49
Best Nintendo Switch deals
Enter the Gungeon is a fun game that'll test your aim and reaction time. Classified as a bullet hell dungeon crawler, the game will have you dodging and shooting with style. And at less than $4, there's a lot of fun gameplay to be had, whether you're on an original Switch or a Switch 2.
Dragon Ball Z and fighting game fans are going to love this one. It promises endless spectacular fights with the beloved Dragon Ball roster of all-powerful fighters. The game features attractive anime graphics and offers easy-to-learn but difficult-to-master fighting gameplay.
The whole crew is here — Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Peach, Rabbid Luigi and everyone else from the beloved Mario + Rabids universe is ready to go in this fun strategy game. It's worth getting at the full price, but with this digital sale from Nintendo, it's even more appealing.
I am a total Monster Hunter addict, and I've put more hours than I care to count into Monster Hunter Rise and its Sunbreak expansion. Sure, most players have moved on to Monster Hunter Wilds, but there's tons of fun to be had in Rise if you haven't played it yet.
Persona 5 Royal is part turn-based RPG and part high-school simulator. You play as a new student who has recently moved to Tokyo. Soon, you discover the ability to traverse a strange alternate reality and form the Phantom Thieves to fix the corrupt society around you. Just be warned, Persona 5 Royal will consume all your free time once it gets its hooks in.
Take a trip down memory lane with one of the best fighting game collections you can get. Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics has seven games in one awesome package. The games have enhanced features that make them feel more modern, which is a nice bonus.
Epic Mickey is a solid game with a few flaws. Thankfully, the Rebrushed version on the Nintendo Switch fixes some of those problems, creating a well-rounded game for Disney fans. With it being around half off, it's a great time to snag this one.
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury has all the 3D Mario platforming you know and love, but with tons of added content thanks to Bowser's Fury. There are dozens of colorful courses to work through, whether you want to play with friends or on your own.
If you have nostalgia for Donkey Kong Country, or you're just looking for a fun new platformer to play on your beloved Switch or Switch 2 console, this deal is perfect for you. It has some extra levels from the 3DS version of the game, so there's new stuff to experience.
Ultimate by name, ultimate by nature. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate brings together every single fighter in the franchise's history for a showdown of epic proportions. This hugely popular party game is now on sale.
This side-scrolling adventure is a wonderfully refreshing spin on the classic Mario formula. Venturing to the Flower Kingdom, you'll discover stage-altering Wonder Flowers which can warp levels, create new platforming challenges and even turn Mario into an elephant. Playable in up to four-player co-op, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a platforming marvel for the entire family and one of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play now.
