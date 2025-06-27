Nintendo Switch Summer Sale is live — 11 best game deals from $3 to snag now

Whether you’re looking to get yourself set up with a big library of games or need something to entertain yourself while you track Nintendo Switch 2 restocks, you’re in luck, as the Nintendo Summer Sale is happening right now. There are tons of discounted digital games available.

And if you're a fan of physical media, you can also save on some Switch games at Amazon, with plenty of affordable options available, such as Donkey Kong Country Returns HD for $49.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Nintendo Switch game deals. Plus, check out our Amazon promo codes, and see this incredible golf club deal.

Best Nintendo Switch deals

Enter the Gungeon: was $15 now $3 at nintendo.com Enter the Gungeon is a fun game that'll test your aim and reaction time. Classified as a bullet hell dungeon crawler, the game will have you dodging and shooting with style. And at less than $4, there's a lot of fun gameplay to be had, whether you're on an original Switch or a Switch 2.

Dragon Ball FighterZ: was $59 now $9 at nintendo.com Dragon Ball Z and fighting game fans are going to love this one. It promises endless spectacular fights with the beloved Dragon Ball roster of all-powerful fighters. The game features attractive anime graphics and offers easy-to-learn but difficult-to-master fighting gameplay.

Persona 5 Royal: was $59 now $20 at nintendo.com Persona 5 Royal is part turn-based RPG and part high-school simulator. You play as a new student who has recently moved to Tokyo. Soon, you discover the ability to traverse a strange alternate reality and form the Phantom Thieves to fix the corrupt society around you. Just be warned, Persona 5 Royal will consume all your free time once it gets its hooks in.

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics: was $49 now $24 at Amazon Take a trip down memory lane with one of the best fighting game collections you can get. Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics has seven games in one awesome package. The games have enhanced features that make them feel more modern, which is a nice bonus.

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed: was $59 now $33 at Amazon Epic Mickey is a solid game with a few flaws. Thankfully, the Rebrushed version on the Nintendo Switch fixes some of those problems, creating a well-rounded game for Disney fans. With it being around half off, it's a great time to snag this one.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury: was $59 now $39 at nintendo.com Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury has all the 3D Mario platforming you know and love, but with tons of added content thanks to Bowser's Fury. There are dozens of colorful courses to work through, whether you want to play with friends or on your own.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD: was $59 now $49 at Amazon If you have nostalgia for Donkey Kong Country, or you're just looking for a fun new platformer to play on your beloved Switch or Switch 2 console, this deal is perfect for you. It has some extra levels from the 3DS version of the game, so there's new stuff to experience.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: was $59 now $49 at Amazon Ultimate by name, ultimate by nature. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate brings together every single fighter in the franchise's history for a showdown of epic proportions. This hugely popular party game is now on sale.