Is the Nintendo Switch 2 worth it? Tom's Guide's readers have spoken

The Nintendo Switch 2 has been out for two weeks and has already sold an astonishing 3.5 million units worldwide. That’s no small feat considering its lofty $449 asking price and the difficulty of finding Nintendo Switch 2 restocks. Right now, Nintendo’s latest handheld/console hybrid is a hit, but does it live up to the hype?

I recently wrote an article discussing how I’ve grown bored with the Nintendo Switch 2, one week after its launch. Though the system addresses almost every technical issue I had with the original Nintendo Switch, I’m disappointed by the lack of Switch 2 exclusives and the abundance of third-party games that are years old. Yes, I’m stoked for Donkey Kong Bananza, but for the moment, there’s not a lot for me to play on Switch 2.

That article received a lot of comments, so we decided to gather our readers’ opinions on the Switch 2 for this article. On our Facebook and Instagram accounts, we asked folks what they thought of Nintendo’s console two weeks later. We also selected a handful of comments from some of our other Switch 2 articles to get a fuller sense of how people felt. Not surprisingly, opinions are mixed.

Here’s what Tom’s Guide’s readers have to say about the Nintendo Switch 2.

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Walmart Walmart's Switch 2 product page is live, and the mega retailer has been one of the most frequent sources of Switch 2 restock since the console's launch in early June. On June 25th, Walmart will have restocks starting at 9 pm ET for Walmart+ members and 10 pm ET for everyone else.

Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Walmart

Happy customers

(Image credit: Currys)

While the Switch 2 doesn’t yet have a robust selection of brand-new games and is more expensive than its predecessor, many of our readers are pleased with the new system.

Between Mario Kart World and revisiting Switch 1 games with smoother framerates and faster loading times, the Switch 2 is keeping me pretty busy. - Daniel (post commenter)

“I'm happy with it,” says one Facebook user. “Maybe I could have waited until there were more exclusives, but for me, it was even important to play improved Switch 1 titles. And there are so many titles running much better on Switch 2. Mario Kart World is also great, even if you see that it's an unfinished game where more is to come over the months and years.”

This reader also said they are looking forward to playing Donkey Kong Bananza and a potential new Zelda title. Similarly, a commenter in our forum said they think of the Switch 2 as an investment for the future.”

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Another comment said they didn’t regret their purchase because of their experience with most Nintendo consoles since the GameCube. “I knew exactly what I was signing up for and adjusted my expectations accordingly,” they said. “One or two early killer apps surrounded by ports of third-party games of yesteryear, plus the occasional JRPG sleeper hit or two.”

So, which games are Switch 2 users playing right now? Based on feedback, folks are playing a mix of Switch 2 and Switch 1 titles. One commenter said they “bought the Switch 2 specifically for local multiplayer games with friends, and it has been very fun. 4-player Switch Sports bowling/golf, Mario Kart, Mario Party Jamboree, and Mario Brothers Wonder have been some early favorites.”

“Between Mario Kart World and revisiting Switch 1 games with smoother framerates and faster loading times, the Switch 2 is keeping me pretty busy.”

Some regrets

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

Most of the comments we’ve seen are generally positive, but some folks regret buying the Switch 2.

“I was bored of it after a few hours,” said one user. “I haven't touched the thing in days. Maybe if it were my only access to gaming, I'd be more inclined to use it. But my PC and Steam Deck offer a vastly superior gaming experience in nearly every way.”

“Yep, I feel exactly the same,” said another user. “I almost regret buying one at this point. Looking forward to a year or two down the road, but it's mostly going to go unused until then. Very underwhelming.”

“Putting out new hardware to tap pent-up demand for an upgrade without a decent software library to support it seems like a cynical cash grab,” said another commenter.

An Instagram follower shared their thoughts on Switch 2 as a piece of hardware, saying it’s a “great piece of kit with many improvements, but the battery and the finishing aren't great at all.” They also said the “Joy-Cons wobble and creak.” We haven’t seen comments discussing that last part, so it might be unique to that reader.

Agree to disagree

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

As I said, I received a lot of comments from my post, with most disagreeing with my opinion. That said, even the folks who disagreed were generally respectful and articulated their thoughts well. Here is one of the best takes from someone with a different view from mine:

“I don't want to say this perspective is worthless,” said the reader. “But it was facilitated by a dismissal of what the S2 currently has to offer (I mostly bought at launch for better performance on S1 titles, upgrade packs, and GameCube), a misunderstanding of MKW's main appeal (which, despite the open world, is still pretty obviously racing), and a disinterest in engaging with anything besides exclusives (which is fair, but the lack there of will be moot by year's end — which is probably when your demographic should've considered buying the thing).”

The demographic that this reader brings up is folks like me who own a current-gen gaming console like a PS5 and/or a gaming PC. Some of the other folks who agree with me are also in the same boat. To that end, the reader above is correct when saying that if you already own another gaming system, the Switch 2 might not be that appealing for the moment.

Where are the games?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

One of the points I brought up in my article is that the Switch 2 currently doesn’t have many first-party titles and that most games are third-party, which have been available on other platforms for years.

“Just a bunch of games that I can already play somewhere else. What was the point of the Switch 2 again?" - Muhahahahaz (post commenter)

We saw commenters who shared this opinion in a piece written by my colleague Rory Mellon titled I’ve played 8 Nintendo Switch 2 launch games — here’s the 3 I’d buy first (Mario Kart World isn't one of them).

“Those aren't launch games,” said one commenter. “I can play Cyberpunk 2077 on my PS5 for cheaper with better graphics. I already have BoTW and ToTK on my Switch 1 OLED. Switch 2 ports aren't launch games.” Another person shared a similar sentiment, saying, “just a bunch of games that I can already play somewhere else. What was the point of the Switch 2 again?”

“$450 on hardware and $80 a game for titles I already own and have played at higher resolution on better platforms? Yeah, no, thank you,” said another commenter. “I'm not interested in an $80 1080p version of Cyberpunk, Hogwarts, or any of the others. A $10 mini game collection is a must-have on a new $450 console? LOL. You have to be pulling my leg!”

Outlook

Hardware-wise, the Nintendo Switch 2 offers many meaningful updates over its predecessor. Its larger size and heavier weight make it feel more premium, and its 7.9-inch 1080p 120Hz display allows games to look and run like a dream. Games also appear fantastic on 4K TVs when the system is docked.

While technologically impressive, the Switch 2 is lacking when it comes to exclusives. That’s going to change over time, but right now, you won’t miss much if you decide to purchase the system at a later time. This is as true for Switch 2 as it is with all launch systems.

That said, many folks are enjoying their Switch 2 for what it currently provides. Mario Kart World can be a huge (and fun) time sink, and it can be worth firing up old Switch games to see how they run on the system. And if the original Switch was your primary gaming console, you now have a chance to check out some awesome third-party games you might have missed out on.

Whether you own a Switch 2 or aren’t interested, let us know in the comments below! We’d love to hear what you have to say.