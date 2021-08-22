Want to know how to hack the Chrome dinosaur game? Yes, it's hardly up there with Assassin's Creed in terms of complex, challenging gameplay, but hacking the browser-based game has several advantages.

Originally designed to keep Chrome users entertained when they lost connection on their desktop or mobile device, the hidden game can now be played when you're online as well as offline.

As you're probably aware, it involves guiding a Tyrannosaurus Rex across a side-scrolling landscape. Avoid the obstacles in your path and keep the dinosaur running as long as possible to achieve a high score and beat your previous one.

You might wonder how you could hack such a simple game, but there are a few sneaky tricks. You can make the dinosaur run slower or faster, jump lower or higher, and — best of all — render the T-Rex invincible against the obstacles in its path.

Here, we'll explain how to apply these secret tweaks and make Chrome's hidden endless runner game truly endless. But first, here's a quick guide to the game in case you've never played before.

How to hack the Chrome dinosaur game: Playing the game

Although you could wait until you go offline to play Chrome's secret dinosaur game, you can play it in your browser right now without needing to lose your internet connection. Here's how to play.

1. Type chrome:dino into Chrome’s address bar and press Enter. This will display a graphic of a dinosaur with the instruction “Press space to play.”

Press the Spacebar on your keyboard to begin the secret dinosaur game.

(Image credit: Google)

2. Gameplay couldn’t be simpler. As the dinosaur runs across the desert landscape, keep pressing the Spacebar or the up arrow key on your keyboard to jump over the cacti. When you hit one, it’s game over.

The game gets steadily faster and places larger and more frequent cacti in your way.

(Image credit: Google)

3. Once you reach 500 points, there’s another obstacle to avoid in the form of pterodactyls flying towards you.

Avoid contact with these by jumping over them or by pressing the down arrow key to duck.

(Image credit: Google)

4. The dinosaur game switches to dark mode (white graphics on a black background) when you pass 700 points, then back to standard mode at 900 points.

This happens again at 1,400 points and every further multiple of 700.

(Image credit: Google)

5. To pause the game, press the Alt key on your keyboard. You can also press F11 to pause gameplay and switch to full-screen. Click your screen to resume the game.

How to hack the Chrome dinosaur game: Change jump height and speed

Want to make the Chrome dinosaur jump higher or lower? Or make the T-Rex start running at a faster speed rather than gradually picking up the pace. Then try these two hacks below.

1. With the Chrome dinosaur game loaded in your browser, right-click the web page and choose Inspect to open the “Developer tools” panel.

Alternatively, press Ctrl+Shift+I on your keyboard, or click the Chrome menu button and choose “More tools,” then “Developer tools.”

(Image credit: Google)

2. Click the Console tab at the top of the “Developer tools” panel. To adjust the jump height of the dinosaur, type the following code into the Console text box and press Enter.

Runner.instance_.tRex.setJumpVelocity(15)

You can change the “(15)” part to a higher or lower number to increase or decrease the T-Rex’s jump height.

(Image credit: Google)

3. To adjust the dinosaur’s running speed, type the following code into the Console text box and press Enter.

Runner.instance_.setSpeed(1000)

Again, you can change the “(1000)” to a different numerical value for a faster or slower pace.

(Image credit: Google)

4. Close the “Developer tools” window and press the Spacebar to start a new game. You should notice the change in jump velocity and running speed.

You'll also see a new "Start slower" slider at the bottom of the screen that lets you control the starting speed.

(Image credit: Google)

How to hack the Chrome secret dinosaur game: Make the dinosaur invincible

If you’re tired of cacti and pterodactyls bringing your game to an early end, you can use a cheat to make you invincible to those obstacles and keep your dinosaur running forever. That may remove the challenge from the game, but it means you can play for longer. Here’s how to apply the hack.

1. As explained in the previous section, open the “Developer tools” panel, either by right-clicking the page and choosing Inspect, or by using one of the other methods.

2. Again, click the Console tab at the top of the panel. Type the following code into the text box and press Enter:

var original = Runner.prototype.gameOver

3. Now, type this code into the Console text box and press Enter:

Runner.prototype.gameOver = function (){}

The “Game over” function in the game will now be disabled, effectively granting the Chrome dinosaur invincibility.

(Image credit: Google)

4. Close the “Developer tools” panel and press Space to play a new game.

You’ll find that the T-Rex can now run straight through cacti and pterodactyls without being killed. It can run forever, in fact, while your score reaches amazing new highs.

(Image credit: Google)

6. After a while, invincibility can get a bit tedious, so you may want to switch back to a proper game.

To do this, open the Console in the “Developer tools” panel again. Type the following code and press Enter:

Runner.prototype.gameOver = original

(Image credit: Google)

Start a new game and you'll find that the Chrome dinosaur can now be killed by obstacles again, just like its ancestors 65 million years ago!