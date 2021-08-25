Want to know how to enable 120Hz on PS5? Of course you do!

The HDMI 2.1 standard introduced a whole host of new features, but for gamers the most interesting is the ability to display 4K content at 120Hz. Both the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles support this, and if your TV does too then you’re in for a treat.

The hertz rating of a TV refers to how many times the screen can refresh in a second, meaning that a game’s frame rate is also capped to this: even if the console can put out a higher fps, the TV can’t refresh fast enough to show it.

That means that while most TVs can only display 60fps gameplay, the best TVs support 120fps, provided they have the right hardware connected.

The PS5 is one such piece of hardware, and the HDMI cable included in the box supports HDMI 2.1. So assuming you have a compatible TV, you’re good to go on the small but growing selection of PS5 games that support 120fps.

Here’s how to enable 120Hz on PS5.

How to enable 120Hz on PS5: Will my TV support it?

HDMI 2.1 first started appearing in televisions in 2019, but it’s still relatively rare, tending to be in high-end sets. Even then, it’s often not supported on every HDMI port, so make sure you’re plugged into the right one(s).

Obviously the most sensible way to check is to look up your TV’s model number online, or dig out the paper manual that came with it. But the PS5 will tell you whether it thinks the TV attached to it supports 120Hz in a pinch. Just go to the "Video Output Information" option at the top of the "Screen and Video" section of the Settings menu, as seen below.

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

Crucially, this will only give you the PS5’s opinion, which could be mistaken. It will show the wrong information if your HDMI cable isn’t compatible or if you’re using an HDMI 2.1-ready TV, but the wrong HDMI slot.

How to enable 120Hz on PS5: Activate 120Hz output

1. Go to your PS5’s Settings menu. This can be found in the top right-hand corner of the home screen – it’s the icon that looks like a small gear.

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

2. On the next menu, scroll down to "Screen and Video" – you'll find the option halfway down the list.

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

3. Scroll down to "Enable 120 Hz Output’" and make sure it’s switched to “Automatic” rather than “Off.”

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

4. Find a game to test your new 120Hz output with. Our sister site TechRadar has a rolling list of PS5 games with 120fps support, and a few of these – Rocket League, Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone – are free to play, meaning you can get stuck in right away with no extra cost.

You can now enjoy 4K gaming at the optimum quality on your TV!

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

