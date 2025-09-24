<a id="elk-0c30a6b5-a009-4f1a-aa11-c5fae23d09e2"></a><h2 id="extended-look-at-saros-2">Extended look at Saros</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="fac010a9-92ca-415e-ae06-13bdb419f76d"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:3840px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="RwmuWfPnXm7yb6nmJNNUZA" name="State of Play _ February 12, 2025 [English] 53-34 screenshot" alt="Saros" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/RwmuWfPnXm7yb6nmJNNUZA.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="3840" height="2160" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Sony)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="e8697a1a-725f-496a-8388-3b5ee53a7535">The only game that we know for sure will show up during today's State of Play is Saros from Housemarque.</p><p>Sony announced that nearly five minutes of gameplay "captured on PS5" will be shown during the livestream.</p><p>The Returnal follow-up was teased during the February State of Play with a pretty fascinating trailer showing a man in a fantasy Groundhog Day scenario.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>