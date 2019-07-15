Prime Day Deal: Fitbit Versa Now Just $169

The Fitbit Versa is Fitbit's flagship feature-packed smartwatch. It's also our favorite smartwatch under $200. And just in time for Amazon Prime Day, it's on sale for a discounted price.

Right now, you can buy a Versa for $169 (usually $199.95) on Amazon. Unlike most Prime Day deals that you may see over the next few days, this discount is available to all customers, including those who aren't Prime subscribers.

Fitbit Versa: was $199.95, now $169.00 @ Amazon The Fitbit Versa is a smartwatch that tracks your sleep, step, exercise, periods and more. It has a 4-day battery life and its own app store.View Deal

We reviewed the Versa last year, and found it to be an affordable smartwatch with wide appeal to fitness enthusiasts.

The Versa is an attractive timepiece with a number of affordable bands that you can swap out to match your outfits. It can store up to 300 songs, and tracks your bikes and runs via your phone's GPS.

It also packs in a suite of health-tracking features. If you get periods, you can log your symptoms and view predictions and insights into your cycles. Meanwhile, its sleep analysis is the most accurate of any fitness tracker or smartwatch we've ever tested.

It's not clear how long this device will remain discounted, so make sure to take advantage ASAP if you're interested.