World Password Day sale: Top password manager LastPass is 25% off

LastPass, our top choice among the best password managers, is having a sale for World Password Day, which happens to be May 6 this year.

Through May 6, LastPass is taking 25% off its Premium, Families and Enterprise plans for new customers. After the discount, you'll pay $27 for the first year of a Premium subscription, $36 for the first year of a Families subscription and $54 for the first year of an Enterprise subscription, saving $9, $12 and $18, respectively.

LastPass 1yr subscription: was $36 now just $27 @ LastPass

Our top choice among password managers is knocking 25% off its paid subscriptions for World Password Day. After the discount, you'll pay just $27 for a 1-year subscription. View Deal

LastPass has recently changed the service on its free tier from all-you-can-eat to syncing across just mobile devices or just computers, but not both. The inexpensive premium gives you unlimited device syncing plus dark-web monitoring, online file storage and support for physical 2FA security keys.

Despite the free tier no longer being what it once was, LastPass is still our favorite password manager, and at $27 for the first year, this is a deal too good to pass up.