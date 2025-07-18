Grab Norton VPN for $2.50 per month with Tom's Guide's exclusive deal

Norton is a huge name in the world of antivirus, and it's now looking to become one of the best VPNs.

Norton VPN focuses on privacy and security, leaning on the knowledge and expertise the world-famous security brand is known for. It's somewhat feature-light compared to the likes of NordVPN, Surfshark, and Express VPN, but it represents good value for money.

Right now, you can save up to 72% on one-year plans. Norton VPN Plus works out at $2.50 per month ($29.99 up front) and Norton VPN Ultimate is $3.33 per month ($39.99 up front).

These prices are exclusive to Tom's Guide and our friends at TechRadar, with very few VPNs available at a cheaper price.

Norton VPN Plus: a solid VPN with great potential Save 72%: Norton VPN has drastically improved in the last year. With Norton VPN Plus you can protect up to 5 devices on one plan with rock-solid encryption and fast speeds. A kill switch, password manager, and threat protection are all included, along with Double VPN and IP Rotation. The one-year plan is $2.50 per month ($29.99 up front) thanks to Tom's Guide's exclusive deal. You'll benefit from a 60-day money-back guarantee and there's also a 7-day free trial.

Could Norton become a VPN dark horse?

Norton has been getting serious about its VPN over the last year. We're in the process of re-testing the product, and so far we're impressed with the strong improvements we've seen.

It completed a no-logs audit in 2024 and launched its own VPN protocol, known as Mimic – designed to obfuscate your VPN traffic.

There's also a kill switch, password manager, Double VPN, IP Rotation, and a high standard of threat protection.

The last time we speed tested Norton VPN it maxed out at over 950 Mbps, making it one of the fastest VPNs.

The Norton VPN Plus plan is the best value right now. It's 72% off and works out as $2.50 per month ($29.99 up front) for one year's protection.

You'll get VPN protection for up to five devices, the features mentioned above, plus 10 GB of cloud storage (Windows users only) and dark web monitoring.

Norton VPN Ultimate is designed for families, with protection for up to 10 devices on offer. This plan includes all the features offered in the Norton VPN Plus plan, with the addition of 50 GB cloud storage and parental controls.

This plan is 69% off, equating to $3.33 per month ($39.99 up front) for a one year subscription.

(Image credit: Norton VPN)

All plans come with a 60-day money-back guarantee, double the length offered by most major VPN providers.

You can also unlock a 7-day free trial of Norton VPN so you can try before you buy. This isn't something VPN providers generally offer. Surfshark is the only major provider to currently offer a free trial across all platforms, so this is a plus point for Norton.

These exclusive prices make Norton VPN one of the cheapest VPNs out there. Although we haven't completed our full review of the upgraded Norton VPN product, we're confident in saying it's a secure and reputable VPN provider.

It's not packed full of VPN features – yet – but it will keep your data safe and may be of special interest if you're already a fan of Norton's antivirus products.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.