Proton VPN is now $3 per month thanks to the provider's flash end of summer sale

Proton VPN has announced an end of summer sale. This means you can get your hands on one of the best VPNs for just $3 per month.

The sale is live now for everyone, but Tom's Guide readers can get 70% off two-year plans and 60% off one-year plans. The two-year deal is $3 per month and the one-year deal is $4 per month.

This exclusive price won't be around for long, just over 10 days in fact. Proton's sale ends on September 24.

With the iPhone 17 just about to drop, this is the perfect time to grab a discounted VPN to protect your new device with.

You can see why we're big fans of Proton VPN in our Proton VPN review.

Proton VPN | Protect your privacy for $3 per month Save 70%: Tom's Guide readers can get 70% off Proton VPN until September 24. It's open-source, can protect up to 10 devices, and has a varied selection of privacy-focused features and includes a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Great privacy, great price

Proton VPN sits somewhere in the middle when it comes to VPN prices. It's not the most expensive provider out there, but we don't normally include it in our best cheap VPNs list.

However, this deal significantly drops its price and makes Proton VPN cheaper per month than NordVPN and ExpressVPN – two of its direct competitors.

The two-year deal works out at $3 per month, costing $71.93