Best Prime Day antivirus deals: 7 heavily discounted security suites to keep you safe online
Get a great deal on the only purchase guaranteed to keep your computer safe for the next 365 days
If you're reading this on a computer, you should have an antivirus program installed. In fact, every computer should have the best antivirus software installed and Amazon Prime Day is the perfect chance to do so for even less.
Right now, you can already get a year's worth of protection from Norton 360 Deluxe for just $15 or from McAfee Total Protection for $19. Regardless of how many devices you need to secure, Amazon has an antivirus deal for your needs.
These are the best deals on antivirus software I've seen so far. However, I'll be adding even more as Amazon's biggest sales event of the year continues throughout this week. Here are the 7 best Prime Day-worthy antivirus deals for keeping your computer safe from hackers and viruses.
Antivirus Deals
Norton 360 Deluxe has been our Best Features choice for all the reasons you can shake a stick at: VPN, parental controls, webcam blocker, password manager, intrusion protection, ransomware rollback, a firewall, dark web scanning and more. Its antivirus performance in independent testing consistently ranks high. One of the only drawbacks is its price, which is why this deal makes it an even better overall package
If you were looking for straightforward antivirus protection for a single device, this is your deal – McAfee single device, single year protection costs less than lunch at most places with this Prime Day discount. For that you get McAfee’s Smart AI antivirus protection, Webadvisor protection against shady sites, a firewall, and 24/7 customer support. During testing we found McAfee to provide a great value for what it offers, as well as fast and reliable antivirus protection.
While McAfee’s antivirus protection is fast and reliable – we also found its scans efficient and effective in testing – one of its key benefits was the wide array of features. This package offers a password manager, dark web monitoring, VPN, AI text message detector, and safe browser for up to three devices. These features are all designed to aid its real-time antivirus protection in keeping your devices free from malware, ransomware, infostealers and other malicious programs.
Eset’s Antivirus program is available for one digital download, for a single device, for a single year. This stripped down package provides real-time protection with a small footprint against all manner of malware without impacting your machine's performance, fast scans without interruptions and there's even a gamer mode. This version also offers protections against phishing attacks, one of the easiest ways for hackers to gain access to your system.
Norton’s 360 Premium package offers real-time antivirus protection services for up to 10 devices from PCs, Macs, Androids and iOS. It also offers AI Scam Protection, VPN, dark web monitoring, parental controls and cloud backup to provide protection across the web for an entire household. In testing, we found Norton’s interface easy and intuitive to use while the scanning didn’t make a strong dent on our system’s performance, and many of the features were useful and well-thought out.
Malwarebytes has been featured on our list as the best for scanning – when we tested it we found it ran both light and fast. It focuses on providing users with the protection they needed without any fuss, just a clean interface and a few essential features. This package can detect and remove malware, protect documents, files and photos from ransomware and block fake and malicious websites.
This one year subscription to Bitdefender Total Security will protect up to five devices on iOS, Android, MacOS or Windows from real-time threats including malware, phishing, ransomware, fraud and spam. It comes with useful features like a safe banking browser, microphone and webcam protection, parental controls, a firewall, a file shredder, social network protections and more. This package is actually our best overall security pick, and right now it’s half off for antivirus protection that provides a great value, extra features, and a straightforward interface.
Amber Bouman is the senior security editor at Tom's Guide where she writes about antivirus software, home security, identity theft and more. She has long had an interest in personal security, both online and off, and also has an appreciation for martial arts and edged weapons. With over two decades of experience working in tech journalism, Amber has written for a number of publications including PC World, Maximum PC, Tech Hive, and Engadget covering everything from smartphones to smart breast pumps.
