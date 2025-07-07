Best Prime Day antivirus deals: 7 heavily discounted security suites to keep you safe online

If you're reading this on a computer, you should have an antivirus program installed. In fact, every computer should have the best antivirus software installed and Amazon Prime Day is the perfect chance to do so for even less.

Right now, you can already get a year's worth of protection from Norton 360 Deluxe for just $15 or from McAfee Total Protection for $19. Regardless of how many devices you need to secure, Amazon has an antivirus deal for your needs.

These are the best deals on antivirus software I've seen so far. However, I'll be adding even more as Amazon's biggest sales event of the year continues throughout this week. Here are the 7 best Prime Day-worthy antivirus deals for keeping your computer safe from hackers and viruses.

Antivirus Deals

Norton 360 Deluxe: was $75 now $15 at Amazon Norton 360 Deluxe has been our Best Features choice for all the reasons you can shake a stick at: VPN, parental controls, webcam blocker, password manager, intrusion protection, ransomware rollback, a firewall, dark web scanning and more. Its antivirus performance in independent testing consistently ranks high. One of the only drawbacks is its price, which is why this deal makes it an even better overall package

McAfee AntiVirus: was $49 now $13 at Amazon If you were looking for straightforward antivirus protection for a single device, this is your deal – McAfee single device, single year protection costs less than lunch at most places with this Prime Day discount. For that you get McAfee’s Smart AI antivirus protection, Webadvisor protection against shady sites, a firewall, and 24/7 customer support. During testing we found McAfee to provide a great value for what it offers, as well as fast and reliable antivirus protection.

McAfee Total Protection: was $99 now $19 at Amazon While McAfee’s antivirus protection is fast and reliable – we also found its scans efficient and effective in testing – one of its key benefits was the wide array of features. This package offers a password manager, dark web monitoring, VPN, AI text message detector, and safe browser for up to three devices. These features are all designed to aid its real-time antivirus protection in keeping your devices free from malware, ransomware, infostealers and other malicious programs.

ESET Nod32 Antivirus: was $40 now $25 at Amazon Eset’s Antivirus program is available for one digital download, for a single device, for a single year. This stripped down package provides real-time protection with a small footprint against all manner of malware without impacting your machine's performance, fast scans without interruptions and there's even a gamer mode. This version also offers protections against phishing attacks, one of the easiest ways for hackers to gain access to your system.

Norton 360 Premium: was $99 now $25 at Amazon Norton’s 360 Premium package offers real-time antivirus protection services for up to 10 devices from PCs, Macs, Androids and iOS. It also offers AI Scam Protection, VPN, dark web monitoring, parental controls and cloud backup to provide protection across the web for an entire household. In testing, we found Norton’s interface easy and intuitive to use while the scanning didn’t make a strong dent on our system’s performance, and many of the features were useful and well-thought out.

Malwarebytes Premium: was $59 now $39 at Amazon Malwarebytes has been featured on our list as the best for scanning – when we tested it we found it ran both light and fast. It focuses on providing users with the protection they needed without any fuss, just a clean interface and a few essential features. This package can detect and remove malware, protect documents, files and photos from ransomware and block fake and malicious websites.