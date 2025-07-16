Mint Mobile just slashed its unlimited plan's price in half — now just $15 a month

The price of pretty much everything continues to go up. Fortunately, there are ways to cut what you're paying each month for wireless service. Mint Mobile often has some of the best deals, and the latest one is worth your attention.

Right now you can get an Unlimited data plan for $15 a month at Mint Mobile. That's a 12-month plan, and half of what you'd normally pay, so you're saving yourself $180.

Best of all, you can get this as a SIM-only deal, which means you can keep your current phone — as long as it's unlocked.

A deal like this naturally comes with some caveats. The first is that the offer is only available for new customers, and is limited to the initial 12 months. After that year is up you'll be back to paying the full $30 a month. You also need to pay for the first 12 months in advance, which will set you back $180.

If you'd rather not pay so much up front, Mint is offering the same deal with the same terms as a 3-month plan instead. That's just $45, but will increase to $30 a month after the initial term is over.

The other catch is that while this plan doesn't have any data limits, it has a soft limit of 35GB a month. After that Mint says that you may "experience lower speeds during times of network congestion." Video streams are also limited to 480p.