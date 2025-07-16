Mint Mobile just slashed its unlimited plan's price in half — now just $15 a month
The price of pretty much everything continues to go up. Fortunately, there are ways to cut what you're paying each month for wireless service. Mint Mobile often has some of the best deals, and the latest one is worth your attention.
Right now you can get an Unlimited data plan for $15 a month at Mint Mobile. That's a 12-month plan, and half of what you'd normally pay, so you're saving yourself $180.
Best of all, you can get this as a SIM-only deal, which means you can keep your current phone — as long as it's unlocked.
Save 50% on the cost of a 12 month unlimited data plan at Mint Mobile — complete with unlimited minutes, texts and 10GB of tethered data. You'll need to pay the full $180 a month upfront, but it works out at $15 a month until that year expires.
Mint Mobile's 3-month Unlimited plan is also discounted by the same amount — with a $45 upfront payment.
A deal like this naturally comes with some caveats. The first is that the offer is only available for new customers, and is limited to the initial 12 months. After that year is up you'll be back to paying the full $30 a month. You also need to pay for the first 12 months in advance, which will set you back $180.
If you'd rather not pay so much up front, Mint is offering the same deal with the same terms as a 3-month plan instead. That's just $45, but will increase to $30 a month after the initial term is over.
The other catch is that while this plan doesn't have any data limits, it has a soft limit of 35GB a month. After that Mint says that you may "experience lower speeds during times of network congestion." Video streams are also limited to 480p.
So while you won't get cut off, there's a good chance you'll have to contend with lower speeds if you use a lot of data. But considering how cheap this is, and the fact the best unlimited data plans impose similar restrictions, this caveat might be worth it.
