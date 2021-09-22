Best Eve mattress sales and discounts in September 2021: save up to £250

If you’re looking for the latest Eve mattress sale on the brand’s range of hybrid and all-foam models, you’re in luck as you can currently nab a discount of 20% off orders worth £450 or more. To secure your savings, use the Eve discount code TAKE20 at checkout. The deal applies to any items, including mattresses and bedding, as long as your order total comes to £450 or more. You'll need to hurry, though, as this sale is due to end soon.

Eve Sleep is one of the UK’s best mattress brands in terms of quality versus price and it regularly runs sales to lower prices further. Its cheapest mattress normally starts from just £299 (discounting the travel-friendly Sleep Away Mattress, £179) and rises up to £1,256 for a super king size Eve Premium. With the 20% off discount code, you’ll only pay £1,004.80 (a saving of £251.20).

The Lighter Mattress is the cheapest Eve mattress you can buy and the king size model qualifies for the new sale offer, meaning you can buy it for a discounted price of £423.20 (was £529). You could also choose to create your own bedding bundle and use that 20% off Eve discount code on a duvet, sheets and other accessories including a great mattress protector.

This isn’t the biggest sale offer we’ve seen from the brand - that was a 35% off deal last month - so if you don’t have an urgent need to buy right now, you may want to wait to see if prices drop again. If you do need one now, Eve’s range is highly rated and good value for money with or without a discount.

The quality of your sleep is important, so you'll want to be 100% sure that the mattress you buy is right for you. To give you peace of mind, Eve offers a risk-free 100-night trial. So if you change your mind, the brand will collect the mattress and refund your money.

Eve mattress sale: the best deal to shop

Eve mattress sale: save 20% on orders over £450

Save up to £250 - This isn’t the biggest discount we’ve seen from Eve (that was a 35% offering last month), but it still shaves up to £250 off the price of a hybrid mattress, depending on the model you pick and the size you buy. You can also use this 20% discount to save on a cheaper mattress plus bedding. Our favourite is the Eve Premium, made with luxury foam and springs, and in the sale a double size costs £758.40 (was £948). There’s plenty of bedding to stock up on too, including sheets and duvets for cold and hot sleepers. View Deal

Which Eve mattress should I choose?

Eve offers six different types of mattress in a box, each of which is available in a choice of sizes. The range starts with the budget-friendly Eve The Lighter mattress, a 7.8-inch-thick occasional use mattress that's ideal for guest bedrooms. If you like the sensation of sinking into your bed, rather than sleeping on top of it, then you could try one of Eve's premium memory foam mattresses. Here we’d recommend the Original (9.4 inches tall) or the Premium (11 inches tall), both of which feature unique contour zones designed to cradle your body throughout the night and relieve pressure.

Finally, there’s Eve’s hybrid range. This includes the Lighter Hybrid (7.8 inches tall), the Original Hybrid (9.8 inches tall) and – our top pick – the Eve Premium Hybrid (11 inches tall), All of them marry full-size pocket springs with next-generation foam for the ultimate in comfort and spinal support.

1. Eve Original Mattress deals The Original and still the best value option for most sleepers Sizes: 5 (UK single to super king) | Depth: 9.4 inches | Turn: No | Filling: Memory foam | Comfort: Medium – firm | Trial: 100 nights | Guarantee: 10-year warranty | RRP: £429 – £899 Three layers of breathable foam Unique contour zones Zero motion transfer You need a firmer mattress

This award-winning, mid-range mattress doesn't come with springs, but it makes up for that with three sumptuous layers of breathable foam designed to keep you cool and comfy all night long. The Eve Original costs £429 for a UK single (discounted to £300 in the Eve mattress sale), rising to £899 for a super king size (often discounted to £629).

It features zoned full springs to relieve pressure on your hips and shoulders, with a cushioned top layer that feels soft and plump beneath you. This is where the light body contouring comes in too, though for deep contouring you’ll need to upgrade to one of the other Eve mattresses. We’d recommend the Eve Original Hybrid or the Premium model

Over the last couple of years, Eve has rolled out various discounts on its highly rated Original mattress. In March and July, for example, the sleep brand offered 30% off the usual price, and up to £273 was knocked off in January. In fact, it’s rare that we don’t see this one crop up among the various Eve mattress sales that take place throughout the year.

2. Eve The Lighter Hybrid Mattress discounts The best Eve mattress for upgrading your guest bedroom Sizes: 4 (UK single to super king) | Depth: 7.8 inches | Turn: No | Filling: Springs and foam | Comfort: Medium – firm | Trial: 100 nights | Guarantee: 10-year warranty | RRP: £429 – £779 650 springs for in-bed comfort Cushioned, contouring top layer Breathable for cooler sleep You need more back support

Slimmer mattresses are not only easier to move about when spring-cleaning, they can also be a better option if you have an old bed base that may struggle to support something heftier. But just because it’s lighter doesn’t mean the Eve The Lighter Hybrid is thin on comfort. It works its magic through the use of 650 full-size zoned pocket springs and a layer of evecomfort foam.

As befitting a hybrid, Eve’s The Lighter Hybrid is more breathable than traditional foam. In fact, Eve describes it as being ‘30 times more breathable’, which is good news for warmer sleepers. Those full size springs also encourage air to flow more freely through the mattress so that heat doesn’t pool beneath you during sleep.



The price of the Eve The Lighter Hybrid starts from £249, so if you want to save on this one, you’d need to bundle it with bedding to meet that qualifying sale amount. While this particular sale is close to expiring, history tells us that the Lighter Hybrid will soon become available at a discount again. In March of this year, Eve offered 35% off this mattress, and that deal was preceded by an offer in January giving customers a discount of up to £273.

3. Eve Original Hybrid Mattress discounts A comfortable hybrid that remains cool to the touch Sizes: 4 (UK single to super king) | Depth: 9.8 inches | Turn: No | Filling: Springs and foam | Comfort: Medium-firm | Trial: 100 nights | Guarantee: 10-year warranty | RRP: £519 – £969 Good back support Cooling memory foam Good for all sleep styles Cover isn’t removable for washing

Like the sound of Eve's Original mattress but fancy something a little bouncier? Then look no further than the Original Hybrid, an opulent sleep experience that combines over 800 full-size pocket springs with multiple layers of memory and cooling foams for a truly restful slumber.

The Eve Original Hybrid costs £519 for a UK single (£363 in the Eve mattress sale), £769 for a UK double (£538), £869 for a UK king (£608), and £969 for a super king (£678). As with the Eve Original mattress, the Original Hybrid has been subject to plenty of discounts over the past couple of years, so if you aren't in time for this sale, we'd advise waiting for the next one.

4. Eve Premium Mattress discounts Supreme comfort for those who want a luxury all-foam mattress Sizes: 3 (UK double to super king) | Depth: 11 inches | Turn: No | Filling: Memory foam | Comfort: Medium – firm | Trial: 100 nights | Guarantee: 10-year warranty | RRP: £948 – £1,256 Contouring memory foam Instant pressure relief Antibacterial cover No single size option

Not ones for modesty, Eve describes its Premium Mattress as a “masterpiece”. And after a night spent snoozing on its sumptuous, supportive layers, you might be inclined to agree. The Premium is 11 inches tall and comprises multiple layers, starting with an anti-slip base so that it doesn’t move around on your bed base. Next up is a foam base layer designed with contoured zones to reduce pressure on your shoulders and hips.

The aptly named support layer backs this up, keeping your spine aligned so you don’t wake up feeling achy and bent out of shape after a night on the Eve Premium Mattress. On top of this layer sits two slabs of memory foam, both of which are infused with active cooling tech to prevent overheating during sleep. The FloatFoam layer in particular is the one that makes you feel weightless, which is brilliant news for aching joints. Finally, the Eve Premium is topped with a thick, quilted cover infused with teeny silver strands to make it antibacterial and antimicrobial.

The Eve Premium costs £948 for a double (£758 in the Eve mattress sale), £1,096 for a UK king (£876), and £1,256 for a super king (£1,004). As with all the products in the Eve range, this mattress is likely to become available at a discounted price again some time soon.

5. Eve Premium Hybrid Mattress discounts The best Eve mattress technology money can buy Sizes: 3 (UK double to super king) | Depth: 11 inches | Turn: No | Filling: Springs and foam | Comfort: Medium – firm | Trial: 100 nights | Guarantee: 10-year warranty | RRP: £978 – £1,247 Five layers of comfort foam Weightless sleep support Actively keeps you cool at night Only available in three sizes

The Eve Premium Hybrid is a real head-turner, packing in over 1,500 pocket springs and five layers of pressure-relieving foam for a sleep experience that's as restful as it is revitalising. Eve has crafted it to deliver instant and lasting pressure relief throughout your night’s sleep, with more of that weightless sleep feel we saw on the Eve Premium Mattress. This hybrid version is a little firmer, so we’d recommend it more for back and stomach sleepers. Side and combi sleepers might be more comfortable on the Eve Premium.

Like other hybrid mattresses, this one is more breathable than all-foam models, with air flowing freely around those 1,500 springs. The Eve Premium Hybrid is also good news for couples as it completely dampens motion transfer, so you won’t be woken up by your partner tossing and turning during sleep. This one also has a naturally antibacterial and antimicrobial knitted cover.



The Eve Premium Hybrid costs £978 for a UK hybrid (£782 in the Eve mattress sale), £1,128 for a UK king (£902), and £1,247 for a super king (£997). As with all of its products, Eve has offered substantial savings on this mattress every couple of months. Prior to this sale the brand gave customers 20% off discount code for purchases worth £500 or more.

Do I need an Eve discount code?

This depends on the Eve mattress sale, as sometimes we have seen deals that require you to copy and paste a specific discount code into your cart at checkout, while other times we have seen sale discounts added automatically to qualifying items.

In that case, all you have to do is add the items you want to your shopping cart and the savings will be deducted automatically. If the sale requires you to input an Eve discount code, this is found at the top of the website and it should appear in your shopping cart - either copy and paste it into the provided discount code box or type it in yourself.

Eve Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress sales in 2021: what we expect to see

If you don't capitalise on this particular sale, then there are sure to be some good Black Friday mattress deals from Eve to look forward to in November – and they may extend into Cyber Monday too. Last year, Eve celebrated the annual shopping extravaganza by offering a discount of up to 35% off all of its foam and hybrid mattresses.

These deals are fairly standard for Eve – over the past couple of years, we've seen the company run mattress sales ranging from 15% to 35% off. So we'd expect the Eve Black Friday sale to be in a similar ballpark, which would certainly put it in line with sales from comparable brands such as Simba and Nectar. Either way we’ll be rounding up all the best Eve Black Friday mattress deals right here, so bookmark this page if you have decided to wait until November to buy your new mattress.

