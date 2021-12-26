Dreams Boxing Day mattress sale: Up to 50% off Silentnight, Tempur and more

The big Dreams Boxing Day mattress sale is back, giving you the chance to save up to 50% off mattresses, beds and accessories. Many UK mattress manufacturers and retailers have launched post-Christmas sales, and this is an excellent one if you want to save money on Silentnight, Tempur, Therapur and others.

Silentnight is one of the best mattress brands for value for money, and in the Dreams Boxing Day sale you can get 20% off select Silentnight beds, including memory foam and pocket sprung models. These include the Silentnight Chesham Miracoil Eco Pillowtop Mattress, now down to £303 (was £379) at Dreams.

For the biggest savings in the Dreams Boxing Day mattress sale, look at brands like Campbell, with its pocket-sprung mattress now starting at £349 (was £699). There’s also £100 off the Tempur CoolTouch Cloud Elite Mattress plus two free pillows worth £190, but we’ve seen bigger money-off savings at Tempur-Pedic itself.

Here are the best Dreams Boxing Day sale offers to check out…

From pocket-sprung to memory foam, you can save from 20% to 50% on brands such as Silentnight, Tempur-Pedic, Therapur and more. There’s up to £550 off pocket sprung options from Jacobs and Revived, while Tempur mattresses are £100 off and you get two free pillows worth £190.

You can save up to £600 on select bed frames in the Dreams Boxing Day sale, with deals on bunk beds, adjustable bed frames and more. 20% off the Sleepmotion 200i Adjustable Platform Bed Frame, now from £519 (was £699), is a good chance to experience Zero Gravity relaxation; a position that reduces weight on your joints.

Save up to £280 - There are 13 Silentnight mattresses in the Dreams sale, including up to £280 off the Silentnight Thornbury Combination Mattress, with a double costing £959. This is one of the brand’s best pocket sprung beds for firm support, so for something softer try the Portchester 1000 Pillowtop, with a double size down to £479 (was £599).

Save up to £520 - If you want a good cooling mattress for less, check out the Therapur mattress range. Most of the brand’s models are on sale at Dreams, and our pick is the TheraPur ActiGel Rejuvenate 800 Mattress, now starts at just £519 (was £749). It uses 2,669 pocket springs plus cooling gel to keep you comfortable during sleep.

One of the biggest savings we have spotted is on the Jacobs Pocket Sprung Mattress, where you can save £850 on the super king size, now reduced to £849 (was £1,699) at Dreams.

Other savings include 20% off all Therapur ActiGel mattresses, a range handcrafted in the UK exclusively for Dreams, featuring open-cell ActiGel foam for better breathability. There are plenty of other mattresses in a box to choose from too, so you'll easily find something your for your budget.

The savings continue with the bed frames too, and you can get 20% off all options, including the Woodbridge wooden bed frame, from £199, or the Seoul Upholstered Ottoman TV Bed Frame, which now starts at £1,159 with an LG Smart TV included.

Remember all discounts are automatically added at checkout, so there’s no need for a promo code. The Dreams Boxing Day sale runs until 25 January as part of the brand’s winter sale, but the flash sale on Dreams’ own mattresses and bed frames is only live until 27 December, so you don’t have long to shop that one.

