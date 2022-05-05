Amazon Memorial Day sales 2022 — best deals to expect

Amazon Memorial Day sales are right around the corner. In the coming weeks, we expect to see an uptick in Amazon deals as the retailer prepares to launch its official list of Amazon Memorial Day sales for 2022.

Celebrated on May 30, Memorial Day sales offer some of the best discounts of the year. Shoppers will save sitewide as the e-comm giant lowers pricing on everything from 4K TVs to coffee machines. With inflation at an all-time high and many families cutting back on spending, this year we're going to be extra critical of the Amazon Memorial Day sales we choose to highlight.

All deals will be critically checked and listed only if they're a true price low. We'll also warn you if a deal is cheaper at a competing retailer, like Best Buy or Walmart. As big as Amazon may be, it doesn't always offer the best prices.

So whether you're looking for deals on summer apparel or a new tablet, we're here to show you the best Amazon Memorial Day sales you can get this month.

What to expect from Amazon Memorial Day sales

As one of the country's biggest retailers, Amazon will offer numerous sales once Memorial Day arrives. Shoppers can expect sitewide discounts on apparel, tech, kitchen appliances, and more. Last year, we saw plenty of Amazon Memorial Day sales on exercise equipment. From indoor bikes to rowing machines, we expect to see deals on home gym gear once again this year with discounts that take from $100 to $350 off treadmills and indoor bikes.

Laptops and tablets were also discounted with steep price cuts on Chromebooks, MacBooks, and iPads. The 2020 iPad, for instance, was on sale for $299 ($30 off), which is a deal we could see this year on the 2021 iPad.

Memorial Day vs. Prime Day

Amazon loves to discount its own hardware. As a result, we expect to see plenty of Amazon Memorial Day sales on Echo speakers, Fire TVs, Fire tablets, and Ring security devices. However, it's worth noting that Prime Day has been confirmed for July of 2022. Prime Day deals tend to offers the best prices on all Amazon gear. So if you're shopping for any Amazon hardware this Memorial Day, we recommend holding out till July if you can.