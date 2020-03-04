Best home security systems in 2020

The best home security system can turn your home into your castle, warning you of intruders when you are at home or away. Professionally installed systems take the trouble out of things for homeowners who don't have the time or expertise to set up all the sensors and accessories themselves.

One of the other advantages of professionally installed home security systems is that they come with professional monitoring services, too—for an added fee, of course. That means if someone breaks into your house, or you get a water leak, emergency services can be alerted.

After researching a number of services, we’ve concluded that Vivint makes the best home security system. Vivint Smart Home offers a lot of features, and customers also raved about the installers and the software that controls the system. However, it’s also one of the most expensive systems.

Vivint also now offers the Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro, which offers a 180-degree view — both vertically and horizontally — of your front porch, and also boasts features such as package detection, 1080p resolution, HDR, night vision, and optional 24-hour recording.

Brinks Home Nest Secure is the best home security system for homeowners on a budget, as you’ll spend the least over a two-year period for the base package, and it works with all of Google’s smart home devices.

Vivint Smart Home (Image credit: Vivint)

1. Vivint Smart Home

The best home security system overall

Key Specs: Base package includes 2 entry sensors, 1 motion sensor, keypad | Additional options: entry & motion sensors, carbon monoxide, smoke, water & flood sensors, cameras, video doorbell | Smart Home Support: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Nest | Monitoring Contract: 3 years (with financing) | Monitoring Cost: $39.99 per month

Very customizable

Works with Alexa, Google Assistant

Lots of accessory options

Expensive

The Vivint Smart Home system is the best home security system as it's the most sophisticated and customizable systems on offer. It’s also the most expensive. It offers a huge range of features, from the standard motion and entry sensors to indoor and outdoor cameras, plus video doorbell and extensive integration with smart home systems.

The Vivint starter system includes two entry sensors, one motion sensor and the control panel for $600. There’s also a $200 installation fee. Vivint is all about customizing the package, though, so it focuses on creating custom packages with other components. These aren’t cheap: The company's own video doorbell costs $250 (including installation), while a self-installed video doorbell from Ring will cost you about $180. Vivint offers financing, which allows you to spread the up-front cost over time with a multiple year-contract, and told us that most customers go with this option.

There are two levels for the monitoring service. The $39.99 monthly service is for a basic alarm system only, while adding a camera or doorbell adds another $5 a month. If you finance the system cost, while you won’t have any up-front costs, you will have rather large per-month payments. A system that included two entry sensors, one motion sensor, the video doorbell and an outside camera, for instance, would cost you about $69 a month over a two-year contract.

Both reviewers and customers praised the professional installation of the Vivint system and praised the way in which the installer will set up the smart home integration for you: No more fiddling with Alexa skills to get the two connected. The reviewers also praised the 7-inch touch-screen control panel that is the heart of the system, finding it easy to use on a daily basis.

Brinks Home Nest Secure (Image credit: Brinks Home)

2. Brinks Home Nest Secure

Best home security system for those on a budget

Key Specs: Base package includes 2 entry sensors, 2 motion sensors, keypad, 2 key fobs | Additional options: entry & motion sensors, siren, key fobs | Smart Home Support: Nest, Google Assistant | Monitoring Contract: month to month | Monitoring fee: $29.99 per month

Most affordable

Works with Google Assistant

No-contract monitoring

Doesn't work with Alexa

The Brinks Home Nest Secure is the best home security system for those on a budget, as it has low upfront costs, and the monthly monitoring fee is the lowest among the services we looked at.

It's built around the Nest Secure alarm system, so it's no surprise that it integrates with Google Assistant, which allows you to control the system with your voice. As well as two combined entry and motion sensors, this system includes two key fobs, which can disarm the system without the need of a key code when you tap on the keypad. That’s very useful if you are forgetful.

The system can also be installed by the user, although professional installation is available. It’s also wireless, so you don’t need to run wires from sensor to the keypad. Brinks handles the monitoring and charges $29.99 a month. There is no long-term contract for this: It is all month to month.

Reviewers found that the Nest Secure system was easy to install, with the small sensors easily fitting into corners in hallways and on door frames. Reviewers also praised the ease of use of the key fobs and the ability to disable individual sensors, so you can do things like step out of the back door without setting off the alarm, while still being alerted if someone tries to break down the front door.

Note that this system is best used with other Nest devices, like the Nest Hello video doorbell and Nest Learning Thermostat , and that it doesn’t integrate with smart home systems other than Google Assistant.

ADT (Image credit: ADT)

3. ADT

Expensive monitoring, but low up-front cost

Key Specs: Package includes: 3 entry sensors, 1 motion sensor, siren, keypad, remote | Additional options: entry, motion, water and smoke sensors, cameras | Smart Home Support: : Z-Wave | Monitoring Contract: $28.99 for 3 years

Multiple tiers of service

Highly rated by customers

Doesn't work with Alexa, Google Assistant

ADT is the 800-pound gorilla in this market, but with good reason: It makes one of the best home security systems, offering several tiers of systems and services.

The Traditional tier starts at about $129 for installation and $44.99 a month for monitoring, which includes two entry sensors, one motion sensor, a siren, keypad and remote.

If you want to integrate smart home features such as smart locks , you’ll need to go up to the Control tier, which costs $47.99 per month. This includes access to the ADT Pulse smartphone app, which is available for iOS and Android . This doesn’t work with smart home voice systems like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, though. That’s a bit more expensive than some, but it does include the cost of the equipment if you sign up for a three-year contract.

ADT's professional installation process is highly rated by both reviewers and customers. If you go with the higher tiers of service, the company also installs and connects the smart home devices and sets up the apps that control them.

While you are locked into a three-year contract to get the low up-front cost, ADT does offer a limited six-month money-back guarantee if the system doesn’t work for you. If you want to go the do-it-yourself route, ADT provides monitoring services for SimpliSafe’s security system .

Alarm.com (Image credit: Alarm.com)

4. Alarm.com

Home security that resells through local companies

Key Specs: Base package includes: 3 door sensors, 1 motion sensor, siren, keypad | Additional options: entry, motion, water and smoke sensors, cameras | Smart Home Support: Z-Wave | Monitoring Contract: 5 years | Monthly Monitoring: $45

Multiple tiers of service

Works with other smart home devices

Prices vary by location

Alarm.com takes a slightly different approach than the other best home security systems: You don’t buy the system or service directly from the company. Instead, you buy a system through one of its resellers, who typically cover a specific region. Alarm.com makes the hardware and runs the monitoring service, but you don’t deal with them directly. We worked with a local dealer in Massachusetts to get the prices listed above, so your price might differ, based on location.

Our local reseller offers several levels of service, each of which offers different features, but with a similar up-front cost of about $300. The basic system, as the name suggests, is the lowest level, with three door sensors, one motion sensor, plus the keypad and siren. The monitoring cost is $45 per month with a five-year contract. Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors can also be added, for an extra cost. The $55 Life Safety package adds in carbon monoxide and smoke sensors.

The Alarm.com system also integrates with smart home devices from other manufacturers, including Arlo home security cameras and the August Smart Lock Pro . These can be installed at the same time as the system or added in later on. That’s a nice change from systems like Vivint Smart Home, which only works with its own components.

The installation service is provided by the local dealer, so the quality of service that you receive depends on the shop. However, many people prefer working with a local company rather than a large, faceless corporation.

AT&T Digital Life (Image credit: AT&T)

5. AT&T Digital Life

Bundle a home security system with your cable bill

Key Specs: Base package includes 6 entry sensors, 1 motion sensor, siren, keypad | Additional options: entry & motion sensors | Smart Home Support: Amazon Alexa, Z-Wave, AT&T Digital Life | Monitoring Contract: 2 years | Monitoring Fee: $39.99 per month (2-year contract)

Works with Alexa

Bundled with AT&T cable service

Two-year contract required

Expensive

The telecom behemoth AT&T offers a security system under its Digital Life banner. With a package price of $550 and a Monthly Monitoring fee of $39.99, it is one of the more expensive options that we researched.

There is also a two-year contract for the monitoring: Try and get out of that and you might be liable for more equipment costs. That’s because the base package includes quite a lot of equipment: two recessed contact sensors for doors or windows, four entry sensors for doors, one motion sensor, a siren and a keypad. Additional sensors are also available: additional motion sensors, contact and window sensors cost $19.99 and $9.99, respectively.

The system also requires professional installation, which is included in the price. An app, available for iOS and Android devices, allows you to remotely monitor the system.

Xfinity Home Security (Image credit: XFinity)

6. Xfinity Home Security

Cable TV, internet, phone, and home security integrated

Key Specs: Base package includes 3 entry sensors, 1 motion sensor, keypad | Additional options: entry & motion sensors, smoke detector, camera, thermostat | Smart Home Support: Xfinity X1, Z-Wave | Monitoring Contract: 3 years (with financing) | Monitoring Fee: $39.95 per month (2-year contract)

Integrates well with Xfinity systems

Multiple tiers of service

Can connect third-party smart home devices

Poor customer service reputation

Xfinity Home is the best home security system for Comcast Internet and cable TV customers, but it is also available to anyone in its coverage area. The base home system that the company offers includes a decent selection of features, with three entry sensors, one motion sensor and a touch-screen control center for $360.

For larger houses, there is a $480 option that increases the number of door sensors to five and adds in a wireless camera. There is also an ultimate kit that covers 10 doors and includes two cameras for $600. Xfinity also offers no-interest, 24-month financing for the system cost, so you can spread the cost of either system over time when you sign up for the two-year monitoring contract. Monitoring is provided by COPS Monitoring .

Additional sensors can also be added at a fairly low cost, like a $70 smoke detector, additional motion detectors for $40 and a $120 camera that can be used indoors or outside. If you have an Xfinity X1 cable TV box, you can control the system from there and watch live video from the camera.

The system can also control a wide range of smart home devices that are compatible with Z-Wave, such as smart locks, garage door openers and others , but that doesn’t work both ways: You can’t control the Xfinity system from Amazon Alexa or Google Home devices or view the camera video outside of the Xfinity Home app.

Xfinity has a poor reputation for customer support , and the customer feedback on its home security service doesn’t seem to be any different, with customers complaining of long wait times and a lack of response to email questions .

The best home security systems: Costs compared

Service Up-front cost/cost per month Cost after two years What’s included Vivint SmartHome $600/$39.99 $1,559.76 2 entry sensors, 1 motion sensor, keypad Brinks Home Nest Secure $299/$29.99 $1,018.76 2 entry sensors, 2 motion sensor, keypad, 2 key fobs ADT $129/$47.99 $1,280.76 2 entry sensors, 1 motion sensor, siren, keypad, remote Alarm.com $299/$45 $1,379.00 3 door sensors, 1 motion sensor, siren, keypad AT&T Digital Life $550/$39 $1,235.00 6 entry, 1 motion, siren, keypad XFinity Home Security $360/$39.95 $1,318.80 3 entry sensors, 1 motion sensor, keypad

How much does professional home security cost?

The price of the best home security systems varies widely, from a minimum of $30 to $50 per month for a basic system with a couple of door sensors and a motion sensor. However, additional sensors and things such as cameras will increase the price, often significantly. Part of the reason for that range is that some companies allow you to spread the cost of the hardware over the term of the contract, so you have little or no up-front cost, but a higher per-month cost.

As most of these systems also require you to sign up for a long-term monitoring contract, the monthly plan isn't a bad option for spreading the cost. However, make sure that you understand what happens if you move or decide you don’t want the system: In that case, some companies will charge a cancellation fee or demand that you pay for the balance of the contract.

Professional home security systems vs. DIY home security systems

All of the systems in this article are installed by professionals, which are good for those who don't have the time, patience, or expertise to install all the requisite sensors and equipment. Since the systems compared here are all installed by the company or another professional installer, all you need to do is open the door to let them in and pay the bill. However, in general, professionally installed systems cost more, and you usually have to also sign up for a monitoring plan.

If you'd rather install a system yourself, and are unsure if you want to sign up for a monitoring plan, check out our picks for the best DIY home security systems .

How we picked the best home security systems