TVs

I've been testing TVs for over over a decade — here's my top 5 picks for every budget

TVs

This one TV setting is ruining your Netflix shows — here's how to fix it now

TVs

We are misunderstanding TV brightness — here’s how important it actually is

TVs

I make a living testing TVs — these are the 5 TVs under $1,000 I'd buy right now

TVs

I review TVs for a living and these are affordable back-to-school TV deals I'd actually buy for my dorm room

TVs

I'm a TV expert who's picky about performance — these are the 5 TVs I'd buy for under $500 right now

QLED TVs

I’m a TV reviewer — here are 5 amazing Mini-LED TV deals you don't want to miss

QLED TVs

I’m a gamer and TV reviewer — here are the 5 gaming TVs I’d buy in 2025

4k TVs

Going back to school? Here are 5 TVs I wish I had for my dorm room

TVs

5 simple ways to extend your TV's life — expert tips from a TV reviewer

TVs

Best cheap TV deals in August 2025

TVs

If you just bought a Hisense TV, change these 5 settings right away

QLED TVs

Shopping for a big screen? Samsung’s stunning 85-inch Mini-LED TV is $1,200 off right now

TVs

Best 85-inch TVs in 2025: we've tested QLEDs, OLEDs and Mini-LEDs