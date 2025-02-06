7 best TVs for Super Bowl 2025 — our top picks and lowest prices

Super Bowl 2025 is finally upon us, but there's just enough time to nab yourself that new big-screen 4K TV before it starts. To help you make the decision faster than you can say "Patrick Mahomes", I've put together all my favorite sets for the big game set across a variety of different panel types, prices, and use cases. After all, you're going to want the best possible seat in the house that suits your actual viewing conditions — and we know just where to look.

To get the clearest, best picture possible to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles you'll want a display with ample motion processing support. It doesn't necessarily need to be one of the best OLED TVs, but if you want incredible image quality, especially for those last-minute Hail Mary's and fast-paced inside runs, these models prove the most suitable.

But it's not just the main event that's important. Several viewers will be tuning in primarily to watch the hilarity unfold out of the many Super Bowl 2025 commercials. In that case, you're not really going to need a super premium TV, just one that fits well enough among the best 55-inch TVs. Plus, there's also the Super Bowl halftime show led by Kendrick Lamar, which may require an ample-enough speaker system, and I know just the set fit for it.

Read on below to find the best TV that's right for you for this year's Super Bowl. You don't need to go all out, like either of the NFL teams on show, but we run the gamut in terms of display type and price so you can slot in the Super Bowl TV of your dreams.

Best Super Bowl TV over 85-inch

(Image credit: Hisense)

Hisense U9N Mini-LED TV

Announced quite abruptly last year as a top-tier flagship under the 2024 Hisense TV lineup, the Hisense U9N is your ticket to big-screen Super Bowl 2025 action. It's only available in a 75-inch and 85-inch option, proving that TVs are getting bigger by the year. The U9N is a shining beacon of this new growing fad, leveraging a 144Hz refresh rate on a QLED panel with Mini-LED backlighting for superior picture quality.

The U9N will ensure the Super Bowl looks crisp and smooth. Like many a Hisense Mini-LED TV, it comes equipped with incredible color and brightness metrics and a powerful processor. It's also equipped with one of the most bombastic speaker systems in the market thanks to its 82W output on 4.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos audio. That's floor-shaking performance on a TV that can hit over 5,000 nits of brightness in certain scenarios.

If you want a big screen for the big game, this is the one to buy.

Best Super Bowl TV if you're watching by yourself

(Image credit: TCL)

TCL QM8 (2024)

So you're not exactly filling your apartment or home with a ton of people and just need a worthy dsiplay that will grant you just the right amount of performance for the Big Game? Well, say hello to the TCL QM8, TCL's flagship offering last year that's usually so well-priced it's hard to ignore. I mean, we're talking under $1,000 for its 65-inch model, making it ideal for someone who wants to see the game in all its glory without having to forsake next year's season tickets.

What stands out on the QM8 is a its included ATSC 3.0 tuner. Few TVs came equipped with the spec last year, which nets you access to 4K broadcasts via NextGen TV. This will give the QM8 some legs well past Super Bowl 2025, so you're not just upgrading your living room display for one night of football glory. And if 4K broadcasts weren't enough, the QM8 is built on Google TV, home to a multitude of free content to enjoy.

Over-the-air TV has never looked so good.

Best Super Bowl TV for a huge party

(Image credit: Hisense)

Hisense C2 Ultra

Who wouldn't want the watch Super Bowl 2025 in a movie theater? Until Regal Cinemas or AMC figure out a deal with the NFL Network, the Hisense C2 Ultra is your best bet for replicating it at home. It's built on a tri-laser far-throw system, offering a screen size up to 300-inch at a whopping 3,000 ANSI lumens. That means you'll be more than adequately covered against ambient lighting.

Hisense rates the C2 Ultra with a 25,000-hour lifespan. That's more than enough time to get your money's worth out of this $2,000 platform well past closing time on Super Bowl LIX. As one of the best projectors we've ever tested, the C2 Ultra will also grant you exceptional picture performance. Just make sure to get rid of the untasteful motion smoothing that's enabled out of the box.

It's not quite there in terms of audio, but you can easily pair this up with one of the best soundbars for that extra oomph when Kendrick comes on.

Best Super Bowl TV for a dedicated home theater

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Panasonic Z95A OLED TV

As my personal favorite TV of 2024, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the Panasonic Z95A OLED TV, it's such a fantastic display (minus its Fire TV interface). It set a bang for Panasonic in its return to the US market last year, and what makes it so special is its audio system with tons of user control baked into it. Forget the soundbar or sound system at home. Meet your Super Bowl 2025 home theater icon.

Built on LG's MLA Gen 2 OLED panel, the Z95A looks impressive with brilliant color control, covering over 135% of the Rec 709 gamut in standard content. It's also got a stellar anti-glare coating, keeping ambient lighting at bay so you can see catch those fast-paced picks when they happen.

It's one of my personal favorite OLED TVs because of its intense audio performance, rocking a 160W output on a 5.1.2-channel system. That's totally bonkers, but even better is its Soundscape Pro feature, which lets you fine tune the sound in a variety of ways.

The catch? The Panasonic Z95A is only available in a 65-inch configuration, making it a touch boy for those looking to get in on the XXL TV craze. Even so, it's slew of premium features and incredible performance, especially in motion processing and brightness, set it at the top-spot for Super Bowl 2025 TVs. No soundbar required.

Best Super Bowl Value OLED TV

(Image credit: LG)

LG B4 OLED

The LG B4 OLED TV is one of the cheapest OLED TVs from 2024, taking up many similar elements on offer on the LG C3 OLED TV, one of our favorite 2023 displays. As a remarkable OLED for gaming, the B4 will serve as a valiant Super Bowl TV with incredible motion processing, vibrant colors, and rich blacks for all-around coverage.

Thanks to its range of sizes available, you can get the B4 OLED to meet practically any need when it comes to Super Bowl fun. It's kitted out with four total HDMI 2.1 ports to make it one of the best HDMI 2.1 TVs, plus a 120Hz panel is ideal for most TV buyers. It foregoes HDR10+ support, but you won't have any need for this when it comes to Super Bowl 2025 anyway, as there are few HDR feeds out there, aside from Xfinity TV's Dolby Vision and Atmos supporting broadcast.

There are a few value-oriented OLEDs out there, including the Sansui OLED TV, but if it were my money, I'd be putting it on the B4 OLED for Super Bowl 2025 — and the Eagles, if you were wondering what team I support.

Best Super Bowl TV for the outdoor gazebo

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

LG CineBeam Q

Not every Super Bowl 2025 enjoyer will be at their home safe and sound. Maybe you're watching at the park or somewhere else outside. In that case, I recommend another option among our best projectors, the LG CineBeam Q. This little bad boy is one serious performer, offering 4K visuals with strong contrast and color. Oh, it weighs just over three pounds.

This RGB laser projector can hit a screen size of 120-inch, but don't expect it to be a powerhouse. It spits out an image at 60Hz with all but a mere 3W speaker system. That's not quite bone-shaking, but the CineBeam Q still delivers in its extreme portability. It also runs on webOS like many of the best LG TVs, offering you access to tons of free content and all the best streaming services, so even when the Super Bowl's over you still have a slew of awesome content to enjoy.

The LG CineBeam Q will set you back $999, which is pretty expensive for a portable projector. There are certainly cheaper portable projectors out there, but none of them have this level of performance.

Best OLED Super Bowl TV

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung S95D OLED TV

Maker of some of the best TVs, Samsung knows just what it takes to deliver excellent picture quality for the Super Bowl. Its S95D OLED TV is one serious display. It sports a 144Hz refresh rate with one of the lowest input lags in all our our testing at just 9.2ms. It's shining feat is an anti-glare coating that ensures that you can watch the Super Bowl without any interruptions from ambient lighting. Say goodbye to glare.

You will be sacrificing Dolby Vision, though, which might be something worth considering. But if you're happy to let that slide, the S95D does have some of the best color and contrast on an OLED, and don't even get me started on its bonkers brightness. In a 10% window, we tested the S95D at 1,777 nits in Filmmaker mode, making it one incredible OLED.

Starting at $2,397 for its 55-inch model, the S95D proves the best OLED for Super Bowl 2025 for its Object Tracking Sound+ feature and Motion Xcelerator. It's also equipped with one of the most bombastic speaker systems with a 70W output on a 2.1.2 channel system. That'll put Kendrick Lamar and SZA right in your living room.