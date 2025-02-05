Xfinity TV customers just got a huge upgrade for watching Super Bowl 2025

Your Super Bowl party might have just gotten better.

Comcast and Dolby just announced that Super Bowl 2025 will be broadcast in Dolby Vision, bolstered by Dolby Atmos sound. There's a catch, though: These formats will only be available to Xfinity TV customers as part of the company's Enhanced 4K coverage, either by way of the Xfinity X1 box or the Xfinity Stream app.

Dolby Vision is a proprietary HDR format designed to make use of the high-contrast and voluminous colors associated with modern displays, while Dolby Atmos is an enhanced spatial audio format that creates an immersive, three-dimensional sound experience.

(Image credit: Comcast)

In addition to Xfinity Enhanced 4K access, you'll also need a TV that supports both Dolby Vision. This rules out every Samsung TV on the market, as the brand doesn't offer this feature on any of its TVs.

And, while plenty of TVs support Dolby Vision as a spec, not every TV is equipped to make the most out of the format. In other words, the fact that your TV has "Dolby Vision" printed on the box doesn't necessarily mean that you'll notice a difference in picture quality while Dolby Vision content is playing.

The good news is that there's still time to upgrade your living room ahead of the Super Bowl. In addition to the Dolby Vision stamp, look for TVs that offer high brightness and excellent color volume. Some of the best TVs on the market— like the award-winning Hisense U8N — check all of these boxes. You don't have to spend an arm and a leg to make the most out of Dolby Vision.

If you want to take advantage of Dolby Atmos audio, you'll need a sound system that supports Dolby Atmos. We recommend one of the best soundbars for Dolby Atmos, which will go a long way toward improving the overall audio experience of your viewing environment.

To learn more about HDR formats before you shop, check out our guide on whether or not you need Dolby Vision.