Super Bowl halftime show 2025: how to watch Kendrick Lamar, TV channel, date, will he perform 'Not Like Us'?, SZA – watch free tonight

The Super Bowl 2025 halftime show, featuring legendary rapper and 22-time Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar takes place today – Sunday, February 9, 2025 – at the Caesars Superdome, New Orleans. With Timothée Chalamet meeting Kendrick to build the hype, and guest star SZA confirmed plus more surprises expected, halftime is set to be the hottest concert of the year.

Here's our guide to how to watch Super Bowl halftime show from anywhere with a VPN – and for FREE!

Super Bowl halftime show, TV channel, date, live streams The Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show takes place today (Sunday, February 9, 2025) and is likely to start at around 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT (Mon.).

• U.S. — Watch on Fox via Sling or Fubo

• FREE STREAMS — Tubi (U.S.) | ITVX (U.K.) | 7Plus (Australia) | Azteca 7 (Mexico)

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

After sweeping the Grammys – in large part thanks to his Drake diss track "Not Like Us" – Lamar is set to make history once again as the first solo rapper to headline the Super Bowl halftime show (he previously performed as a guest at the 2022 Super Bowl).

Even if you're not invested in Chiefs vs. Eagles, you'll want to watch his performance – it's going to be a huge moment. The great news is you can watch it all free in many places. In the U.S., the game is on Fox this year, but Tubi is also offering a free way to watch, meaning no subscription or credit card required. Other streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo will also have it, but you’ll need a paid subscription for those.

There are free streams in the U.K., Australia, Ireland and Mexico too – scroll down for details.

The 2025 halftime show at will cap off an epic year for the "Not Like Us" rapper/artist/Pulitzer Prize-winner, who is due to kick off a North American tour for his new album, "GNX", on April 19.

As well as loads of his hit tracks, we're expecting some exciting surprise guests, with Lamar's cousin Baby Keem among the hot rumors right now. Future and Metro Boomin, who collaborated with Lamar for "Like That," are also potential candidates.

How will Kendrick measure up to iconic halftime performances by the likes of Micheal Jackson, Beyonce and Lady Gaga? Don't get m.A.A.d., be HUMBLE as we reveal how to watch the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show online and on TV.

Who are the Super Bowl halftime show performers?

The 2025 halftime headliner is 22-time Grammy Award-winner Kendrick Lamar. The Compton native, celebrated for his powerful lyrics and social commentary, has established himself as one of hip-hop's most influential voices thanks to hits like "To Pimp a Butterfly" and "DAMN".

His latest album, "GNX", hit No. 1 in 129 countries, and “Not Like Us” remains one of the top-streamed songs on Apple Music worldwide after being named Song of the Year and Record of the Year at the Grammys.

We know for sure that Lamar will be joined by longtime collaborator SZA, who is one of R&B's hottest stars. The duo are expected to perform their song "All The Stars" at the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show alongside a surprise guest or two.

In the run-up to the legendary performance, Lamar sat down with Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet about his career and his ambitions for the halftime show.

When is the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show?

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show takes place today – Sunday, February 9 – at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Follow our live Super Bowl updates.

What time is the halftime show?

The halftime show starts shortly after the first half of the game ends. Kickoff for Super Bowl 59 is 6:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 p.m. GMT and the first half typically takes 1.5 hours, so we're expecting King Kendrick on stage between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET.

If you're only tuning in for Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance, check in around 7:45 p.m. ET / 12:45 a.m. GMT to ensure that you don't miss America's most-watched concert.

Where to watch the Super Bowl halftime show

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 TV channel Live stream US Fox Tubi (FREE) UK ITV / Sky Sports ITVX (FREE) Australia 7Mate 7Plus (FREE) Canada TSN TSN Plus Mexico TV Azteca Azteca 7 (FREE)

How to watch Super Bowl 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching Super Bowl 2025 on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see why its one of our best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. In short, it's a great choice for watching sports – particularly the Super Bowl – safely and from wherever you are. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're visiting Canada and want to view your usual free U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. location from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the Super Bowl. Head to Tubi or your chosen service and watch the free Super Bowl live stream.

2025 Super Bowl halftime show set list

The halftime show set list is a closely-guarded secret but your can expect the Compton rapper to perform a medley of his biggest hits. There's plenty to choose from, including "HUMBLE," "Like That," "B-tch, Don't Kill My Vibe," "DNA," "Money Trees," and "Not Like Us."

The fact that Lamar collaborated with SZA on the likes of "Luther," "Gloria," "All the Stars,” and "Babylon” could be a clue, too. It's worth noting that Lamar performed “m.A.A.d City” and “Alright” at the 2022 Super Bowl, so it's unlikely he'll want to cover old ground.

Lastly, while Lamar is a guest on Taylor Swift's track "Bad Blood," a surprise link-up between the pair seems unlikely. Swift will be busy cheering on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs from the stands.

Even Timothée Chalamet admitted he hadn't been given any inside scoop when the pair recently linked up for an Apple Music interview.

Will ‘Not Like Us’ be on the halftime show set list?

It might seem obvious that Lamar would perform "Not Like Us," but the song is currently tied up in a legal dispute with Drake, making a public performance (especially on such a widely watched broadcast) more complicated.

On January 15, Drake filed a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), the record label both he and Lamar are signed to under different divisions, citing the song’s lyrics.

If you somehow didn't know, "Not Like Us" is an award-winning song. Released on May 4, 2024, it won five Grammy Awards in 2025, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Music Video, making it one of the most decorated tracks in Grammy history.

It also won Top Rap Song at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards and multiple BET Hip Hop Awards, including Song of the Year and Best Hip Hop Video. Despite its controversial nature as a diss track aimed at Drake and the legal disputes surrounding it, the song achieved both critical acclaim and commercial success.

That said, the song was played during the Grammys, so we may still see it on the halftime show setlist. Tune in to find out.

2025 Super Bowl halftime show trailer

You can watch Apple Music's 'first look' Super Bowl 2025 halftime trailer below, which was released ahead of the official Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show press conference on Thursday, February 6, which was streamed live on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Facebook, X and the NFL Network.

Kendrick Lamar headlines #AppleMusicHalftime | Apple Music SBLIX Halftime Show (Official Trailer) - YouTube Watch On

What are the greatest halftime show performances ever?

Michael Jackson (1993, Super Bowl XXVII) The King of Pop's performance is often credited with revolutionising the Super Bowl halftime show, bringing a new level of spectacle to the event. His rendition of "Billie Jean" is iconic.

The King of Pop's performance is often credited with revolutionising the Super Bowl halftime show, bringing a new level of spectacle to the event. His rendition of "Billie Jean" is iconic. Beyoncé (2013, Super Bowl XLVII) Beyoncé's dazzling performance, featuring a surprise reunion with Destiny's Child, is considered to be one of the best Super Bowl halftime shows in recent memory.

Beyoncé's dazzling performance, featuring a surprise reunion with Destiny's Child, is considered to be one of the best Super Bowl halftime shows in recent memory. Prince (2007, Super Bowl XLI) The Minneapolis-born hitmaker delivered an epic performance and made history by delivering a memorable rendition of "Purple Rain" in the rain.

The Minneapolis-born hitmaker delivered an epic performance and made history by delivering a memorable rendition of "Purple Rain" in the rain. Shakira & Jennifer Lopez (2020, Super Bowl LIV) The Latam superstars teamed up for a fiery performance packed with hits such as "Hips Don’t Lie" and "On the Floor."

The Latam superstars teamed up for a fiery performance packed with hits such as "Hips Don’t Lie" and "On the Floor." Lady Gaga (2017, Super Bowl LI) Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show was suitably theatrical. After descending from the roof of the stadium, she belted out hits like "Poker Face" and "Bad Romance."

Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show was suitably theatrical. After descending from the roof of the stadium, she belted out hits like "Poker Face" and "Bad Romance." Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar (2022, Super Bowl LVI) Halftime's first serious celebration of hip-hop saw the genre's biggest stars come together to perform classics like "Still D.R.E." and "Lose Yourself."

How to watch Super Bowl 2025 in 4K

You can watch the 2025 Super Bowl in 4K Ultra HD through several options. Fox is broadcasting the game in 4K via the Fox Sports app and Tubi, which offers a free, ad-supported stream. If you use a live TV streaming service, YouTube TV (with the 4K Plus add-on), Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream all provide access to Fox, though availability of 4K streaming may depend on your plan.

For cable and satellite users, providers like Comcast Xfinity will offer the Super Bowl in 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, enhancing the viewing experience. Other major TV providers with Fox may also carry the game in 4K, so check with your provider for details.

To watch in true 4K, you’ll need a 4K-compatible TV or streaming device and a high-speed internet connection for smooth playback. Keep in mind that the broadcast is upscaled from 1080p HDR, but it will still look significantly better than standard HD.

More from Tom's Guide