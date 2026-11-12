I just found a rare Ninja Crispi deal at Walmart for just $89 — but you’d better be quick before they sell out

Whether you’re looking to elevate your air fryer or simply love cooking crisp, fried meals, the Ninja Crispi has captured the spotlight in the world of appliances.

Thanks to its striking glass design and versatile 3-in-1 capabilities, the Crispi has quickly become a sought–after gadget for any kitchen.

Given its competitive pricing, it’s always good to hold out for a great deal. Luckily, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to make a saving — I’ve just spotted a rare deal on this popular air fryer.

Right now, the Ninja Crispi Glass Air Fryer is now $89 from $139 at Walmart. That’s an impressive saving of $50 and a must-have purchase — just in time for Thanksgiving meal prep.

As is to be expected, this great deal won’t stay on the shelves for too long, so you’d better grab it while it’s hot.

Save $48.50 Ninja Crispi Glass Air Fryer 4-Qt: was $137.50 now $89 at Walmart The Ninja Crispi is an all-in-one appliance that can Air Fry, Max Crisp, and Recrisp your delicious meals. With its pod-like, glass design, it has the power of a full-sized air fryer. It also comes with a 4 Qt CleanCrisp container, which is ideal for batch cooking, and a handy storage lid. At just $89, this is a bargain not to be missed.

Why we love the Ninja Crispi

Ninja Crispi air fryer being tested in the Tom's Guide test kitchen (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

While it might be easy to dismiss the trendy Ninja Crispi air fryer as a fad, our test results proved otherwise, with our reviewer coming away thoroughly impressed by its power and cooking performance.

During our Ninja Crispi review, we put it to the test with chicken wings, green beans, mozzarella sticks, and pasta bake — and every single dish was cooked to perfection and full of flavor.

Beyond prepping delicious meals from scratch, we were also impressed by its ReCrisp function. This setting ensures a crisp finish every time — and not the unappealing soggy texture you often get from reheating fried foods in a microwave.

Of course, its eye-catching glass container allows you to watch your cooking every step, and it also comes with a storage lid if you want to place it in the fridge for later or batch cook. What’s more, it is simple to use and effortless to clean up, which comes in handy when cooking multiple dishes at once or hosting guests.

This Ninja Crispi is a great deal just ahead of the festive season, and I’ll be picking one up today.

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