I drove the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV LT for a week — here’s my pros and cons

Just last fall, I came away impressed with the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 2LT after testing it out. At around that time, the company announced its 2025 models — with one of the trims being touted as "America’s most affordable EV with 315+ miles of range."

That turned out to be the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV LT, which at $35,995 starting, makes it one of the most affordable EVs you can buy today. It has an EPA-estimated range of 319 miles and I think is a compelling option to consider for those who are interested in making the switch to an electric vehicle.

Considering how cost continues to be a point of contention for car buyers, the Equiniox EV LT proves that owning one shouldn't cost you an arm and leg.

2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV LT: specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV LT Battery 85 kWh Motor FWD single electric motor Range 319 miles Horsepower 220 hp Wheels 19-inches MSRP $35,995

2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV LT: Testing Summary

I drove a total of 351.6 miles in my week’s worth of driving the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV LT, reaching an average efficiency of 3.5 mi/kWh. That’s less than the 3.9 mi/kWh efficiency I got with the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 2LT, but I attribute it to the winter time conditions that usually lessens a vehicle’s efficiency. Still, I think this is outstanding for an EV that starts at $35,995 — beating out similar compact SUVs I’ve tested like the Honda Prologue and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Now, I suspect it could get to an average of 3.8 mi/kWh under warmer conditions because the best efficiencies I recorded with my long and short distance tests were 3.7 mi/kWh and 4.5 mi/kWh respectively. By averaging closer to 3.8 mi/kWh, the Equinox EV LT would achieve its estimate of 319 miles rating based on its 85 kWh battery.

I will say, though, that it charges incredibly fast with Level 1 charging at home. After setting the charge cord limit to 12 Amps, it manages a rate of 3.96 mi/hr on Level 1 charging — which is the second fastest time I’ve recorded after the 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge. Although, I still recommend installing a Level 2 charger at home, especially if you drive more than 40 miles a day with your commute.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV LT 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 2LT 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD Total miles driven 351.6 miles 498.2 miles 271.1 miles 201.8 miles Average Efficiency 3.5 mi/kWh 3.9 mi/kWh 4.5 mi/kWh 3.3 mi/kWh Best long distance driving efficiency 3.7 mi/kWh (32.9 miles of driving) N/A N/A 3.4 mi/kWh Best short distance driving efficiency 4.5 mi/ kWh (16 miles of driving) N/A N/A N/A Level 1 charging rate 3.96 mi/hr 3.17 mi/hr N/A 3.43 mi/hour

2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV LT: What I Like

Affordable cost

Based on the $55,273 average cost of an EV in February according to Kelly Blue Book, I cannot stress enough about the cost savings of the Equinox EV LT. I tested out the base trim, and while it lacks the premium features I see in other EVs, it delivers outstanding value given the 3.5 mi/kWh efficiency I got from driving it for a week.

Not only do you get the extra savings up front, but you’ll also get the long term savings by charging at home instead of at a station. I checked local Chevrolet dealerships closest to me to see what’s available in inventory right now, and while there are federal tax credits available that could drive the cost down even more, I found a handful with asking prices close to its MSRP.

Excellent efficiency

Going back to the 3.5 mi/kWh efficiency I got from the Equinox EV LT, it’s really satisfying that a budget EV such as this can be excellent for long distance driving. Sure, it could’ve been better, which I blame on the cold weather, but I still think it’s outstanding given how it’s a compact SUV and not a sedan. I drove it in ‘normal’ drive mode for the majority of the time, but I was just as surprised when a short 16-mile drive yielded an efficiency of 4.5 mi/kWh through mostly local roads.

Fast Level 1 charging

If you’re planning to buy your first EV, just know that there’s additional cost to installing a faster Level 2 charger at home. That’s why I suspect that most people would lean on Level 1 charging instead in the interim.

I thought its efficiency was really good, but Level 1 charging is also just as incredible. After I plugged in the included charger to an ordinary 120V outlet and set the charge cord limit to 12 amps, it added back 45 miles of range in about 11.34 hours. That comes out to about a rate of 3.96 miles of range added back to the battery for every hour of charging.

Large touchscreen

Given its price point, I didn’t think it would come with a big screen in the dashboard — but it does! There’s an expansive 17.7-inch touchscreen display adorning the middle of the dashboard, with a separate 11-inch display for the driver. Other EVs, like the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra, have much smaller displays and cost much more.

Sleek Design

Yet another thing that adds more value to the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV LT is its sleek looking design for a compact crossover SUV that comfortably seats up to 5 people. It has the sleek, low profile design I see in many EVs, like the Nissan Ariya, but I like the small touches on the front that give it a daring look — like the diamond shaped and carbon fiber patterns around the front bumper.

Deceptively good sound proofing

One thing I’m surprised most about with the Equinox EV LT is its sound proofing. Normally, cars in the price range don’t have any sort of good soundproofing — so they often sound noisy while driving on the highway. However, that’s not the case here because of how deceptively quiet it is. There’s a noticeable difference I can hear, which makes it even more relaxing to drive for long periods of time.

Not overwhelming to drive

Even though its performance peaks at 220 hp, I like how it’s not overwhelming to drive the Equinox EV LT. Sure, it’s not a speed demon from a dead stop, but its excellent turning radius and generous acceleration makes it easy to drive. There’s added power putting it into sport mode, for those who need that extra pep. It also helps that it’s not too tall or wide on the road.

2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV LT: What I Don't Like

Manual seats

In the last year of testing EVs, this is the only one that comes with manual seats. Meaning, both the front driver and passenger seats are all manual affairs — something I didn’t expect for any car in 2025. This is one of the compromises you’re going to need to make in order to drive away with one of the cheapest EVs around.

No wireless charging

Another feature that seemingly has become standard for EVs is built-in wireless charging for your phones. You don’t get that here with the Equinox EV LT either, so you’re forced to use a wired connection instead. The pad in between the front seats is just a nook to store stuff. If wireless charging is a must, then you’ll need to tack on an additional $8,300 for the Convenience Package — which adds wireless charging, powered driver’s seat, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and more.

No lights with the visor mirrors

Alright, you might think I’m nitpicking at this point, but this one’s almost hard to believe in 2025. There are no integrated lights with the visor mirrors! This is the only car I’ve tested in the last year that doesn’t have them, which is shocking because they’re sort of expected at this point. Instead, you’ll have to rely on the dome lights to see yourself at night.

Choppy looking backup camera

Despite having manual seats, no wireless charging, and no lights with the visor mirrors, I’m somewhat shocked that Chevrolet throws in a backup camera. It came to good use when I tried parking into a tight spot, but it’s really choppy looking — made worse at night when it looks grainy due to the amount of noise that creeps up.

2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV LT: Bottom Line

Look, it’s quite clear that you’ll have to live without features that seem to be standard in other vehicles, but you sacrifice those conveniences for an EV that gets excellent efficiency and won’t cost you a fortune.

Since pricing is the biggest point of contention with today’s EVs, I’m impressed that the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV LT manages to undercut a lot of its competition. It actually beats out my previous favorite budget EV, the Hyundai Kona Electric, thanks in part to its superior handling, larger size, and fast Level 1 charging at home. Plus, it offers more legroom for passengers in the back and a larger trunk space.