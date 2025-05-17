I drove the 2025 Volkswagen ID.Buzz for a week — and it gets more attention than any other EV on the road

In my 10 months of test driving EVs, only one kind of vehicle has eluded me: an all-electric van. Well, that wait is finally over because the 2025 Volkswagen ID.Buzz is now commercially available for purchase. And you know what? It’s the EV that’s getting the most attention, far more than any luxury vehicle I’ve tested.

That’s because the ID.Buzz is unlike any other electric vehicle on the market, and in my week’s worth of testing it, I cannot tell you how much of a deep impression it has made across multiple generations. Quite frankly, Volkswagen’s making it cool again to drive a van on the road — complete with a modern makeover that will make you do a double take.

Even though there’s an undeniable amount of buzz surrounding it, the $59,995 starting cost of the base trim makes it a pricey investment. That goes up to $67,995 for the Pro S Plus with 4MOTION trim that I test drove for a week, which comes with a stronger electric motor and an EPA-estimated range of 231 miles.

2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz Pro S Plus 4MOTION: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz Pro S Plus 4MOTION Battery 91 kWh Motor Dual electric motors Range 231 miles Horsepower 335 hp Wheels 20-inches MSRP $67,995.00

2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz Pro S Plus 4MOTION: Testing summary

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Despite being one of the taller and longer EVs I’ve driven all year, the 2025 Volkswagen ID.Buzz Pro S Plus with 4MOTION manages an average efficiency of 3 mi/kWh — that’s with 270 miles of driving it for the week. This means that it’s very possible to go beyond the 231 miles of range it’s rated for, assuming that it could sustain that 3 mi/kWh efficiency.

While this turns out to be better than I expected, the range is still considerably low compared to other EVs I’ve tested, like the much cheaper Chevrolet Equinox EV. Then again, I managed an efficiency of 4.1 mi/kWh driving 7 miles of local driving, while my best long distance efficiency came out to 2.9 mi/kWh driving a total of 60 miles. Compared to other large-sized EVs I’ve tested so far this year, the ID. Buzz is actually pretty good with its efficiency, considering it offers 3-row seating.

The Level 1 charging speed isn’t bad at the rate of 2.66 mi/hr, but if you intend on driving a lot each day, I highly recommend installing a Level 2 charger at home. Basically, it added back 30 miles of range to the ID.Buzz with 11.2 hours of charging. If your daily work commute is short, say 10 miles round trip, you could suffice with Level 1 charging.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz Pro S Plus 4MOTION 2025 Rivian R1S Tri-Motor 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV LT Total miles driven 270 miles 413 miles 351.6 miles Average Efficiency 3 mi/kWh 2.46 mi/kWh 3.5 mi/kWh Best long distance driving efficiency 2.9 mi/kWh (60 miles of distance) 3 mi/kWh (34.6 miles of distance) 3.7 mi/kWh (32.9 miles of driving) Best short distance driving efficiency 4.1 mi/kWh (7 miles of distance) N/A 4.5 mi/ kWh (16 miles of driving) Level 1 charging rate 2.66 mi/hr 2.32 mi/hr 3.96 mi/hr

2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz Pro S Plus 4MOTION: What I Like

Retro meets modern design

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Without a doubt, the quirky design of the 2025 Volkswagen ID.Buzz is its biggest draw — mainly due to how it takes the iconic design of the Volkswagen Bus and reimagines it with a modern touch. I know it also helps that it’s available in a handful of colors, like the Pomelo Yellow Metallic and Candy White trim of my loaner.

On the road, it received more attention from other drivers than any other EV I’ve tested to date — which inspires a lot of nostalgia from baby boomers and Gen Xers. I’ve had a couple of instances when other drivers would pull up by me, only to tell me how much they love this redesign. Just check out the video above to see exactly what I mean. I’m an older millennial and I can appreciate how its design casts a deep impression across all generations.

Drives smoothly

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Prior to this, the only other van I’ve tested in the last year is the Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid. I was anticipating it to be a challenge to drive, since the ID.Buzz is longer and surprisingly just as tall as other all-electric pickup trucks I’ve driven — like the Chevrolet Silverado EV.

But despite this, I have to say that the Volkswagen ID.Buzz drives smoothly and has a decent turning radius. On the highway, its 335 hp performance from its dual electric motors allow it to accelerate effortlessly, while the steering is responsive enough to take turns without much effort. I would recommend, though, to drive it in B mode because this effective