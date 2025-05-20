Google Veo 3 and Flow: The future of AI filmmaking is here — here’s how it works

Google is taking a major leap into AI filmmaking with the launch of Veo 3 and Flow, powerful new video tools designed to help creatives turn their ideas into cinematic scenes with a single prompt.

Flow is custom-built for Google’s top AI models: Veo (for video generation), Gemini (for prompting and language), and Imagen (for text-to-image capabilities).

Together, they make it possible to generate rich, visually stunning narratives without needing a professional film crew.

What is Flow?

Video of a French Bulldog - YouTube Watch On

Flow is Google’s first AI filmmaking tool built specifically for creatives. While tools like Runway and Pika Labs offer short-form generative video, Flow stands out with its deep integration of Google’s language and vision models — letting users craft entire scenes with characters, dialogue, and camera movement in one place.

You can describe a scene in everyday language, and Flow will generate a cinematic clip using Veo’s physics-accurate rendering engine.

Gemini helps interpret prompts intuitively, and Imagen can create characters or elements to include in your video.

What can you do with it?

Users can now go beyond static clips to create scenes, add new angles, edit transitions and maintain visual consistency across shots.

You can also bring in your own assets and reuse them in new scenes.

Flow features include:

Camera controls to adjust angles and motion

to adjust angles and motion Scene builder to extend or edit footage

to extend or edit footage Asset management to organize your visuals and prompts

to organize your visuals and prompts Flow TV, a showcase of community-made clips with prompts attached so you can remix or learn from them.

Filmmakers already using Flow

Google has collaborated with a few early adopters to test Flow in the real world:

Dave Clark created shorts like Battalion and NinjaPunk using AI.

Henry Daubrez is using Veo 2 to tell emotional sci-fi stories.

Junie Lau explores identity and relationships in films like Dear Stranger.

How to get Flow

(Image credit: Google)

Flow is available now to subscribers of Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra.



AI Pro users get 100 generations per month and access to Veo 2, previously part of Google's latest rollout for Gemini Advanced users. This tool lets you generate 8-second, 720p cinematic videos using a single prompt.

Although Veo 2 does not offer sound like Veo 3, it gives you mini-films that are 8 seconds long. Released April 15, the feature quietly appeared as a dropdown option in Gemini.



Ultra users get early access to Veo 3, including support for native audio, environmental sounds, and character dialogue.

Flow is still in its early stages, but it could be the start of a new era in storytelling, opening doors for creators of all skill levels.