My all-time favorite budget adjustable dumbbells are just $165 right now for Prime Day — and they load up to 25lbs

I've been working out at home for more than half a decade. I started with some basic adjustable dumbbells, but my training changed completely when I actually picked up some good ones, with easy to grip handle and quick adjustment mechanisms.

And, as luck would have it, my all-time favorite budget friendly set the LifePro PowerFlow Plus have just dropped down to $165 at Amazon. this gets you a pair of weights that each range from 5lbs to 25lbs with a quick pull of a slider.

Save 18% LifePro PowerFlow Plus: was $200 now $165 at Amazon These are my favorite budget-friendly dumbbells, with an easy-grip handle (which copes well with sweaty hands) and a quick adjustment slider so you can change loads easily between moves. Amazon says the original price was $230, but they've only been above $200 for one day before, so I'm calling it as a $35 discount.

In my roundup of the best adjustable dumbbells, I said that these are "cheap premium adjustable dumbbells." I realize that, even at the discounted price, these aren't what most people would call cheap —5 but they are great value for money.

Since you're buying a pair, that works out to just $82.50 per dumbbell. If you train three times a week for a year, that's roughly 50 cents per dumbbell per workout. And the per-use cost tumbles down the longer you use them.

And as they have a pretty good range (5-25 lbs each) you should be able to use them for quite a while, even as you get stronger over time. If the time comes that you need to lift heavier, you can still use these as lighter weights for specific moves.

I really liked how easy the handle is to grip (even with sweaty hands) and the slider is quick to use and a lot better than 'cheap-cheap' 'bells which come with manually adjustable plates (these take a long time to do and aren't as secure).

The plastic storage tray and plastic bumper at the end of each 'bell don't scream premium design, but you're not going to be paying much attention to that while you're busy doing biceps curls or high-intensity lifts, so you may as well treat yourself and spare your wallet with these great value weights right now.